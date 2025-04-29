Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shura Council Speaker Meets Ambassadors Of Kyrgyzstan, DR Congo

Shura Council Speaker Meets Ambassadors Of Kyrgyzstan, DR Congo


2025-04-29 02:11:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Shura Council Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim held separate meetings with two ambassadors to the State of Qatar, yesterday. The meetings with Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Marat Nuraliev and Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo H E Valerie Lusamba Kabeya (pictured) addressed relations between the State of Qatar and the two countries, primarily ways to boost parliamentary cooperation.

MENAFN29042025000063011010ID1109484249

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search