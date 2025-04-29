Shura Council Speaker Meets Ambassadors Of Kyrgyzstan, DR Congo

Shura Council Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim held separate meetings with two ambassadors to the State of Qatar, yesterday. The meetings with Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Marat Nuraliev and Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo H E Valerie Lusamba Kabeya (pictured) addressed relations between the State of Qatar and the two countries, primarily ways to boost parliamentary cooperation.

