Al Khulaifi Stresses Support For Congo's Efforts For Peace
Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met a delegation from the National Episcopal Conference of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the union of Protestant churches, who are visiting the country, yesterday.
During the meeting, they discussed international efforts to resolve the dispute between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.
His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's support for the Democratic Republic of the Congo's efforts to achieve peace, and Qatar's firm stance calling for resolving conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, and respecting the principles of international law, in a way that enhances stability and consolidates international peace and security.
