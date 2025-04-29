403
Alcon Introduces PRECISION1 Contact Lenses In India With A New Ad Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29th April, 2025 – Alcon, a global leader in eye care, has launched a new campaign 'Switch to PRECISION1' to introduce its next-generation daily disposable contact lenses, designed for all-day comfort. The advertising campaign, created by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and Alcon, highlights the challenges currently faced by contact lens users in India. The Campaign is live from April 29, 2025.
According to Vision Needs Monitor Study, 2024 – 34% of contact lens users stopped wearing lenses due to change in their lifestyle. PRECISION1 contact lenses are designed to address the needs of contact lens wearers with an active lifestyle by providing an exceptional lens-wearing experience, long-lasting comfort and precise vision.
PRECISION1 – India's 1st SMARTSURFACE lens is powered by Alcon's innovative Water Surface Technology, featuring a permanent, micro-thin layer of moisture at the lens surface containing >80% water. This unique feature supports a stable tear film, ensuring outstanding comfort throughout the day. Made from Verofilcon A, a silicone hydrogel, Alcon has set a new standard for contact lens material with PRECISION1 Water Surface Lens (WSL), unlike other silicone hydrogel lenses. The results of WSL are high breathability, comfortable even after long hours of wear.
"We're excited to bring PRECISION1 to active lifestyle wearers who demand cutting-edge innovation, premium comfort and ease of use," said Abhijit Ghone, Country Franchise Head, Alcon India – Vision Care. "Alcon is a global leader in eye care with sizable investments in R&D & our innovation investments globally with PRECISION1, we aim to deliver an exceptional lens-wearing experience that sets a new benchmark in daily disposable lenses."
Mahesh Yermal, Head of Marketing, Alcon India – Vision Care further emphasizes, "Our campaign highlights the positive impact of choosing the right contact lenses. It features a film that follows Khushi, a young woman who seamlessly embraces new possibilities after switching to PRECISION1 one-day contact lenses. It highlights how she effortlessly moves through her day with her PRECISION1 lens, be it her workplace or gym or a party, since the lens is comfortable even at 16 hours of wear. The film also brings out the clear difference between Ordinary contact lenses & PRECISION1 SmartSurface Technology with >80% water at the lens surface, urging consumers to DO THE PRECISION1 SWITCH.”
The launch comes at a crucial time, when the popularity of daily disposable lenses in India has been on the rise.
PRECISION1 is now available in leading cities in India and is also available for Astigmatism. Please consult your optometrist for your vision correction needs.
About Alcon:
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care.
