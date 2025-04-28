DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Conduent Incorporated Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Conduent Incorporated ("Conduent"). Conduent learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about January 13, 2025.

About Conduent Incorporated

Conduent Incorporated delivers business process services like transaction handling, automation, and data analysis for government and corporate clients. Its offerings include digital payments, finance, healthcare, HR, and customer experience management.

What happened?

On or around January 13, 2025, Conduent experienced a system breach when an unauthorized party gained access to part of its network. An investigation revealed that the intruder had stolen files related to certain clients. With the assistance of cybersecurity experts, Conduent later confirmed that the stolen data included a significant amount of personal information belonging to the end-users of its clients.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names in combination with other personal information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Conduent Incorporated, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Conduent Incorporated data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED