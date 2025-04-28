DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Verisource Services, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at VeriSource Services, Inc. ("VSI"). VSI learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about February 28, 2024.

About VeriSource Services, Inc.

VeriSource Services, Inc. manages employee benefits and provides HR outsourcing solutions. Their expertise includes handling data, overseeing employee enrollment, and offering comprehensive HR support services.

What happened?

On or around February 28, 2024, VSI detected unusual activity within its network, which caused interruptions in accessing certain systems. In response to this, the company took immediate steps to secure its network and launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation uncovered that, on or around February 27, 2024, an unauthorized individual may have gained access to sensitive personal information stored within their systems.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Social Security Numbers

Addresses

Dates of Birth Gender

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning VSI, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the VSI data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

