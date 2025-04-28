Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Condemns Vancouver Attack, Voices Solidarity With Canada, Philippines

2025-04-28 10:50:20
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the tragic car-ramming incident that occurred during a festival in Vancouver, western Canada, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries among Filipino nationals.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated the Kingdom's full solidarity with the governments and peoples of Canada and the Philippines, stressing its firm rejection of all forms of violence threatening security and stability.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift and full recovery.

