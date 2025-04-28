Jordan Condemns Vancouver Attack, Voices Solidarity With Canada, Philippines
In a statement, the ministry reiterated the Kingdom's full solidarity with the governments and peoples of Canada and the Philippines, stressing its firm rejection of all forms of violence threatening security and stability.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift and full recovery.
