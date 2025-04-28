Taipei's 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows Conclude, Drawing 4,000 International Attendees

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) TAIPEI – The 2025 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows, organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), concluded on Friday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre, Hall 1.

The four-day event, integrating the Taipei AMPA and E-Mobility Taiwan shows and held concurrently with Autotronics Taipei, attracted buyers and visitors from over 110 countries, with 4,000 international attendees present, organiser TAITRA said.

Under the theme“Drive Smart, Drive the Future,” the 2025 show featured exhibits covering intelligent vehicle electronics, electric vehicle solutions, charging infrastructure, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive electronics, vehicle components, and customisation parts.







Organisers reported that 271 one-on-one matchmaking sessions were conducted during the show, generating an estimated $29m in business opportunities. Several cross-border collaborations were initiated, including reported interest from Israeli software firms in Taiwanese hardware, highlighting the event's role as a platform for international technology connections.

The event included the 360° MOBILITY Forum, focusing on new technologies, services, and energy. Industry, government, and academic speakers shared insights with nearly 300 attendees.







Specific sessions addressed global supply chain shifts and US tariff impacts. Events titled“360° Mobility USA Day,”“Nexa Motion Group Procurement Strategies & Anticipated Procurement Item,” and“The Importance of investments and productive linkages from Asia in Mexico” forum offered market analysis and strategy advice, drawing nearly 200 participants interested in the North American market.







The XMobility Startup Hub featured teams from Taiwan, Canada, and other locations, showcasing innovations in smart mobility, energy, and transport. An“XMobility PowerUp & MeetUp” event facilitated connections between these startups and international buyers, leading to potential cooperation opportunities, according to TAITRA.

Additionally, the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) offered free patent consultation services at its“Taiwan Patent GO” booth, providing advice on applications, international deployment, and IP protection strategies to help exhibitors with global market alignment.

TAITRA positions the 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows as a significant platform in Asia for technology exchange and market expansion in the smart mobility sector. The organiser stated it will continue to integrate industry resources to support Taiwan's mobility sector amid global shifts towards low-carbon transport.

The 2026 edition of the 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows is scheduled for April 15 to 18.