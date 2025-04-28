Military Production Ministry To Participate In SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE EGYPT 2025 Expo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Military Production will participate with its affiliated companies in the SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE EGYPT 2025 exhibition, scheduled for April 29-30 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in the Fifth Settlement area of Cairo.

The ministry announced its participation in a statement, noting it follows directives from Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa regarding the importance of ministry entities participating in relevant domestic and international exhibitions to contribute added value to the national economy.

Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Sakr stated that the primary objective of participating in the exhibition is“to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, techniques, and solutions reached by Military Production companies in the field of solar energy and storage.”

Sakr added that the ministry also seeks to enhance cooperation between various entities to help develop new strategies for addressing challenges in new and renewable energy. He described the exhibition as a“platform for exchanging expertise and investment opportunities, contributing to achieving national sustainable energy goals.”

Several ministry companies involved in producing solar energy-related products will be present at the exhibition, Sakr confirmed. These include Shobra Company for Engineering Industries (Factory 27), Helwan Company for Non-Ferrous Industries (Factory 63), Benha Company for Electronic Industries (Factory 144), and Qaha Company for Chemical Industries (Factory 270).

The spokesperson indicated that the companies will display a variety of energy-related products, including: solar panels (550W and 620W capacities), batteries, pumps, radiator coolant, structural motors (1/3 hp – power motor), Deutz FL511 engines, axle components (chairs and bushes) for various vehicle engines, aerial and insulated cables, copper and aluminium sections, pressed items, aluminium foil, and copper coils.

The statement described SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE EGYPT 2025 as a significant energy sector event attracting manufacturers and suppliers globally to display new technologies and innovative solutions covering the entire energy sector – from generators and energy storage systems to high and low voltage cables, energy transmission, and distribution.

The ministry's participation reflects its interest in these areas and its aim to contribute to accelerating initiatives and efforts towards cleaner, safer, and more efficient energy systems, the statement concluded.

The Ministry of Military Production invited all concerned parties, including companies, investors, researchers, and innovators involved in energy transition solutions worldwide, to visit its pavilion at the exhibition for an opportunity to view the various products offered by its companies in the solar energy field.