Interior Minister: Migration Database Project Enhances Governance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said Monday the ministry is focused on improving its services and systems in line with its legal mandate to regulate the entry and residence of non-Jordanians.Faraya highlighted that regional and international challenges have led to an increase in the number of refugees and migrants, necessitating a new approach centered on migration governance.During the launch ceremony for a project aimed at enhancing Jordan's capacity to implement evidence-based migration policies, Faraya expressed thanked the Danish government for its support, particularly in establishing a central database for foreigners residing in Jordan, as part of the "Strengthening the Evidence Base for Migration Policies" initiative.He noted that the ministry completed the first phase of the Central Data Management System project, which commenced in 2020 in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Labour, the General Intelligence Department and the Public Security Directorate (PSD).The first phase received financial support from the Danish government amounting to 1.34 million euros.The second phase began in 2022 with an additional two million euros from Denmark, connecting the Ministries of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Civil Status and Passports Department and the Social Security Corporation to the database.Faraya revealed that the third phase of the project, now launched with support totaling 4.9 million euros from the Danish government, will incorporate economic entities from both the public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Companies Control Department, the Free and Development Zones Corporation, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Amman Chamber of Industry.He explained that the project's goal is to unify data sources on foreigners, allowing for accurate figures to be obtained and analysed through artificial intelligence.The initiative will aid in formulating evidence-based policies and converting migration challenges into developmental opportunities that benefit the national economy, enhance human rights protection and combat human trafficking.Faraya emphasised the project's significance in bolstering Jordan's position as a regional centre for migration governance by linking the central database to the Integrated Border Management project.He noted that the Jordanian initiative, in partnership with the Danish government and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, serves as a regional model in this area.He expressed appreciation for the national institutions and Jordanian personnel who contributed to the project's success in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.