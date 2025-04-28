403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Umm Salal Beat Markhiya To Secure Qatar Stars League Berth
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Umm Salal edged Al Markhiya 2-1 in a feisty Play-Off contest at the Al Bayt Stadium yesterday, to secure their stay in the Qatar Stars League. The winner for Umm Salal came early in the extra-time after both sides were deadlocked 1-1 at full time.
Antonio Mance (22nd minute) and Khaled Abdulraouf (94th minute) got the goals for Umm Salal while Al Markhiya scored in the 57th minute (Marouane Louadni – Own Goal).
While The Orange Fortress celebrated their win and qualification to the next season's Qatar Stars League, Al Markhiya were left to ensure a painful demotion to the Second Division.
Umm Salal went into the lead through Mance's fine long header after he had leapt high to catch a lob from the left. A fighting Al Markhiya came back steamrolling as Ruben Semedo connected a Jayson Papeau free kick for a superb header which found Louadni's chest on way into the goal.
Both sides kept attacking and had many close chances. Towards the end of full time, a Semedo kick inside the danger area was cleared by Abdulraouf.
Umm Salal then seized their chance early in the first half of extra time as Semedo headed away a corner kick but the ball went to a waiting Abdulraouf, who from ten yards outside the box fired in a rasping long-ranger which slotted into the far top corner of the net.
Umm Salal had finished 11th in the Qatar Stars League season with 21 points.
Umm Salal player Khaled Abdulraouf expressed his delight after his team secured their place in the QSL. Speaking after the match, Abdulraouf said:“We were fully aware of the difficulty of the task in this decisive match, which saw intense competition between the two teams, as both were determined to fight for their place in the first division.”
He added:“The match was back-and-forth between the sides. We created some chances in the first half, but our main focus was on organising the defence and capitalising on counterattacks. Overall, it was a tough season for us, particularly in the second half, and we must learn from this difficult experience moving forward.”
Antonio Mance (22nd minute) and Khaled Abdulraouf (94th minute) got the goals for Umm Salal while Al Markhiya scored in the 57th minute (Marouane Louadni – Own Goal).
While The Orange Fortress celebrated their win and qualification to the next season's Qatar Stars League, Al Markhiya were left to ensure a painful demotion to the Second Division.
Umm Salal went into the lead through Mance's fine long header after he had leapt high to catch a lob from the left. A fighting Al Markhiya came back steamrolling as Ruben Semedo connected a Jayson Papeau free kick for a superb header which found Louadni's chest on way into the goal.
Both sides kept attacking and had many close chances. Towards the end of full time, a Semedo kick inside the danger area was cleared by Abdulraouf.
Umm Salal then seized their chance early in the first half of extra time as Semedo headed away a corner kick but the ball went to a waiting Abdulraouf, who from ten yards outside the box fired in a rasping long-ranger which slotted into the far top corner of the net.
Umm Salal had finished 11th in the Qatar Stars League season with 21 points.
Umm Salal player Khaled Abdulraouf expressed his delight after his team secured their place in the QSL. Speaking after the match, Abdulraouf said:“We were fully aware of the difficulty of the task in this decisive match, which saw intense competition between the two teams, as both were determined to fight for their place in the first division.”
He added:“The match was back-and-forth between the sides. We created some chances in the first half, but our main focus was on organising the defence and capitalising on counterattacks. Overall, it was a tough season for us, particularly in the second half, and we must learn from this difficult experience moving forward.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment