PSG Much Improved For Arsenal Re-Match, Says Manager Enrique
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris St Germain will be a tougher proposition for Arsenal when the sides meet for a second time in this season's Champions League, the French club's manager Luis Enrique said on the eve of their semi-final first leg on Tuesday (April 29).
Goals by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka led Arsenal to a comfortable 2-0 victory over PSG in a group game in October, with the French champions failing to impress.
PSG have since won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title, however, and reached the French Cup final as well as eliminating Premier League champions Liverpool and Aston Villa en route to the Champions League's final four.
Asked about PSG's defeat by Arsenal in October, Luis Enrique told reporters:“That was seven or eight months ago. I saw the match again. We're a much better team on Tuesday (April 29). We had a very intense group phase, with a lot of games that could have been finals. So I think that made things difficult because we were in a difficult position, but it has made us much stronger and we are more complete. These are Champions League semi-finals, but they're still two games between two teams with the same goal. The key will be managing the pressure.”
Arsenal, who secured a crushing 5-1 aggregate win over holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, are unbeaten at home in the Champions League this season.
“They're one of the best teams in Europe and they've been doing a remarkable job with their coach for several years now,” Enrique said.“We all deserve to be here. I like my team the most, that's why I'm here. Some people will like Paris more, others Arsenal, that's part of life.”
Both Arsenal and PSG are bidding to win Europe's elite club competition for the first time.“The objective is difficult to achieve. That doesn't mean we're under any pressure, we're ambitious,” Luis Enrique added.“When we say we want to make history, we're talking about doing something that nobody has done before us. The team has a lot of confidence, and sometimes we're less brilliant, but that's part of life. PSG have never won the Champions League? Neither have Arsenal. We mustn't let that stop us from performing at the highest level, we have to keep that in mind but concentrate on what we have to do.”
Arteta rallies Arsenal to believe in Champions League glory
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is urging his players to believe they can win the Champions League for the first time because they have already beaten“the best opposition you can face in the competition.”
Defeating defending champion Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals - after victories home and away - has raised expectations that Arsenal can go all the way.
Arteta acknowledged everyone associated with Arsenal is feeling the weight of history heading into the semifinals against PSG, starting with the first leg at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (April 29), and he wants his team to embrace that.
Asked whether Arsenal should be classed as the tournament favourite after its displays against Madrid, Arteta said they have“generated enthusiasm and possibilities no one probably expected.”
“But when you look at our history - and you go back to our history - we have never done it,” he said.“So there is so much to do. Hopefully if someone believes we can do it, it's because of the performances and what the team is transmitting against big opposition.”
Arsenal lost the Champions League final to Barcelona in 2006 and in the semifinals to Manchester United in 2009, and hasn't been back to the last four since.“There's a lot of people working at the club for many, many years and they've never been in this position,” Arteta said.“That tells you how unique and beautiful it is. It is the biggest competition, the European Cup, and we've never done it. We need to earn the right to be in that final.”
Arteta is taking inspiration from Arsenal reaching the Women's Champions League final for the first time since 2007 after beating record eight-time champion Lyon 4-1 on Sunday.“It's incredible what they have done,” Arteta said.“To achieve it in the manner they have done it, they've shown the road, the pathway, how we can do it.”
In a rallying cry, Arteta urged fans to“bring your boots, your shorts, your T-shirts and let's play every ball together” against PSG in the hope of recreating the atmosphere at the Emirates for the first leg against Madrid, which Arsenal won 3-0.
“If we want to do something special,” he said,“that place has to be something special that we haven't seen.”
Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey after the midfielder picked up a one-game suspension for a booking in their quarter-final, second leg against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.
Ben White and Mikel Merino both trained earlier in the day at London Colney but Riccardo Calafiori missed out with a knee problem. With Partey unavailable, Merino is expected to revert to a conventional midfield role with Leandro Trossard drafted into the forward line.
