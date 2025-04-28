Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov - United States Department Of State


2025-04-28 10:41:44

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Lavrov’s request.  After Special Envoy Witkoff’s April 25 visit to Moscow, the Secretary underscored to his Russian counterpart the next steps in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the need to end the war now.  The United States is serious about facilitating an end to this senseless war.

MENAFN28042025004514009831ID1109483682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search