Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov - United States Department Of State

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Lavrov’s request. After Special Envoy Witkoff’s April 25 visit to Moscow, the Secretary underscored to his Russian counterpart the next steps in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the need to end the war now. The United States is serious about facilitating an end to this senseless war.