Senior Bureau Official Watzlavick's Travel To New York - United States Department Of State

Senior Bureau Official for International Security and Nonproliferation Paul Watzlavick will travel to New York City, from April 28 – May 2, 2025, as head of the U.S. delegation to the Third Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT).

The NPT is the cornerstone of the global nuclear nonproliferation regime. The Parties gather every five years for the NPT Review Conference to review its operation. NPT Preparatory Committee meetings are held during each of the three years preceding a Review Conference.

The United States remains dedicated to preserving and strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime for future generations and to leading the way on addressing the threats posed by further proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear war.