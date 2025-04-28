UK Fintech Week Opens With Major UK-US Innovation And Investment Announcements

UK FinTech Week 2025 Opens with Major UK-US Innovation and Investment Announcements

LONDON and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UK FinTech Week 2025 launches today with major announcements reinforcing the strength of the UK's fintech ecosystem and its growing ties with US investors, entrepreneurs and innovators.

In a significant development unveiled at the Global Fintech Forum, L Marks, a leader in corporate innovation, announced the launch of JAX Hub, a new initiative in partnership with the City of Jacksonville. Set to open later this year, JAX Hub will establish L Marks' US operations in Jacksonville, connecting leading financial firms with top-tier global scale-ups and entrepreneurs. Built on L Marks' proven, award-winning Innovation Lab methodology, JAX Hub will accelerate financial sector innovation, support economic growth, and strengthen Jacksonville's reputation as a global destination for fintech.

The announcement, made by the UK's Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds MP, highlights how the UK's fintech expertise is driving tangible investment and collaboration in the United States. JAX Hub will form a key pillar of a new UK–Florida FinTech Corridor, a priority initiative stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023 between the State of Florida and the UK Government.

Today's news comes alongside another major UK-US announcement: Coinbase, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges, has selected the UK as the home for a new multi-million-dollar Web3 accelerator. Developed alongside global technology leaders Fabric Ventures and Animoca Brands, and supported by Founders Factory, the accelerator will invest in the next generation of blockchain and AI startups-cementing the UK's leadership in digital innovation.

The UK remains the second-largest exporter of financial services globally, Europe's top destination for fintech investment, and a trusted partner for US companies looking to scale internationally. With a fintech market valued at $393 billion, a world-class regulatory environment, and a thriving startup ecosystem, the UK offers US investors and innovators a reliable and dynamic platform for growth.

To further strengthen transatlantic collaboration, the UK's Department for Business and Trade is hosting a delegation of leading US fintech firms at UK FinTech Week, including PayPal, Block, Affirm, Circle, Ripple, Marqeta, FIS, Robinhood and Chainalysis-demonstrating the deep and growing ties between the two markets.

As the fintech landscape evolves, the UK remains a committed, proven, and future-facing partner for US investors and innovators.

UK FinTech Week 2025 runs from 28 April – 2 May.

About the Department for Business and Trade (DBT):

The UK's Department for Business and Trade is an economic growth department. We ensure fair, competitive markets at home, secure access to new markets abroad and support businesses to invest, export and grow. Our priorities are the Industrial Strategy, Make Work Pay, the Trade Strategy and the Plan for Small Business.

