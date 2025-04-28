At Least 30 African Migrants Killed In U.S. Airstrikes On Detention Centre In N. Yemen: Houthis

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 29 (NNN-YPA) – The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said, U.S. airstrikes early yesterday, on a detention centre in the northern province of Saada, killed at least 30 African migrants and wounded 50 others in an initial estimate.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that, 30 bodies were recovered from the rubble, as rescue teams continue to search for possible survivors.

The television channel added that, the other 50 injured, also illegal African migrants, were taken to various hospitals.– NNN-YPA