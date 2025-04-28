Kyrgyzstan To Supply 600 Mln Cubic Meters Of Water To Kazakhstan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Almaty: Kyrgyzstan will provide some 600 million cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan, in addition to the 45 million cubic meters already supplied in April this year, the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation announced on Monday.

Since the beginning of the irrigation season in April, 45 million cubic meters of water have already been delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan.

Starting at the end of April, an additional 400 million cubic meters will be supplied via the Talas River and 180 million cubic meters via the Chu River. The water will be used to irrigate agricultural fields in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Region.

The announcement came during the 35th meeting of the Chu-Talas Commission on the interstate use of water management facilities, attended by Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobayev.

The meeting also included discussions by the joint working group on environmental protection and water quality.