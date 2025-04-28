Merz: Germany Stands With Ukraine Without Conditions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany will continue to help Ukraine defend itself against the aggressor while at the same time strengthening its own defense capabilities, as Russia poses a threat to all.

Friedrich Merz, the likely next German chancellor, stated this following the so-called small congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) held on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's war against Ukraine is not only directed against the territorial integrity of that country, which in itself would be tragic enough. This war is directed against the entire political order of the European continent," Merz said, outlining three principles that would guide his approach to this challenge in the future.

Firstly, he said, by helping Ukraine, Germany is also defending its own freedom and European values. According to Merz, Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is also a fight to preserve peace and freedom in Germany, as Germany itself faces a direct threat from this war and from Russia. He recalled daily acts of sabotage, the destruction of data and underwater cables, systematic disinformation campaigns targeting the German population, as well as poisonings and assassinations in numerous European cities.

"These are the actions of the Russian leadership and its accomplices," Merz said.

Europe, Canada, Ukraine must develop their own security concept - German NATO expert

He promised a resolute defense against all such attempts, including efforts to divide Germany and destabilize European countries and undermine their democracies.

"We see our assistance to Ukraine as a joint effort between Europeans and Americans on the side of Ukraine. We are not a party to the war, nor do we wish to become one. But we are also not a neutral third party, much less intermediaries between the fronts. There must be no doubt about our position: without any 'ifs' or 'buts,' we are on the side of the attacked country - and thus on the side of all people in Europe who are committed to democracy and the rule of law, to freedom and an open society," Merz said.

He said that a dictated peace or the "acceptance of military faits accomplish" is unacceptable. Nothing should happen against Ukraine's own will. Merz expressed hope that this view is shared across Europe and by American partners as well.

Following the recent meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Merz said, there is significant hope that this could mark the beginning of a serious peace process in Ukraine. However, he cautioned that circumstances could change very quickly.

In this context, he underscored the need to continuously expand Germany's defense capabilities for many years to come, along with "our psychological readiness for defense." This expectation has been voiced for a long time not only by Americans but is also in Germany's own vital interest, he added.

On Monday, the Christian Democratic Union approved the coalition agreement - the document that will guide the policies of the next government, which the conservatives aim to form together with the Social Democrats.