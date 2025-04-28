LCMA Begins Process To Demolish Illegal Structures

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority has initiated the process of demolishing all illegal structures constructed in the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony.
The Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony has been established by the government for rehabilitation of Del dwellers. As on date around 1806 plots have been allotted to such Dal dwellers, who had shifted from the lake and have been paid compensation for acquisition of their structures and land in the lake by the LCMA, a statement issued to Kashmir Observer reads.
However, it has been brought to the notice of LCMA that some notorious persons have illegally occupied some plots on the basis of fake documents or have occupied the plots without having any authorisation from the LCMA.
It has been also seen that some persons, who are actually residents of different districts of Kashmir are also residing in Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony, which as per LCMA needs immediate attention. Accordingly, today on 28th April 2025 an anti-encroachment drive was conducted at Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony and boundary walls and plinths of two structures, being constructed at Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony, have been demolished by the enforcement wing and engineers of the LCMA.
It is being clarified to all that the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony has been established for Dal dwellers and nobody other than Dal dwellers has any right to purchase the land there or use any means to stay in the colony. The LCMA warns all such individuals, who are befooling the general public and selling the plots on the basis of fake promises and fake documents, of dire consequences in future.
Anti-encroachment drives shall continue and all such plots and structures which have been raised on the basis of fake documents or without any valid authorisation will be raised to Ground. The LCMA has collected all the information and the process of cleaning has been set into motion .
