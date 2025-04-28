Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

As previously announced, the Company acquired Johnson County Bank (“JCB”) on September 1, 2024, with the Company as the surviving corporation. For accounting purposes, the Company is considered the acquiror and JCB is considered the acquiree in the transaction. As such, all information contained herein as of and for periods prior to September 1, 2024 reflects the operations of the Company prior to the merger.

The Company recorded net income of $3.6 million, or $0.64 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.37 per share, for the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 earnings represented an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.17% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 15.85%, compared to 0.79% and 9.94%, respectively, for the same period last year. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.15% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.64% for the first quarter of 2024.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated,“We are very pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2025. Our entire Skyline team has worked tirelessly in recent years to deliver on our long-term strategy of growing the Skyline franchise and creating shareholder value through branching activity, organic growth in our legacy markets, and through acquisitions such as last year's partnership with Johnson County Bank. Our strong first quarter earnings, as noted above, reflect the success of these ongoing efforts. I'm extremely proud of this team and know they will continue to deliver on our brand promise of being“Always our Best” for years to come.”

In connection with the acquisition of JCB, effective September 1, 2024, the Company acquired $154.1 million in assets at fair value, including $87.2 million in loans. The Company also assumed $133.8 million of liabilities at fair value, including $125.3 million of total deposits with a core deposit intangible asset recorded of $3.4 million, and goodwill of $4.6 million.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.64 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.37 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.15% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.10% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 3.64% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased in the first quarter of 2025 by $33.9 million, or 2.78%, and increased by $201.4 million, or 19.18%, when compared to $1.05 billion at March 31, 2024.

Net loans were $992.2 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $15.8 million, or 1.61%, when compared to $976.4 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $172.3 million when compared to $819.9 million at March 31, 2024. Total deposits were $1.11 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $22.2 million, or 2.03%, from $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $183.9 million from $930.4 million at March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 was $11.5 million, compared to $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in the provision for credit losses of $85 thousand in the quarterly comparison. Total interest income was $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $3.5 million in comparison to the $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income on loans increased in the quarterly comparison by $3.6 million, primarily due to organic loan growth, and the addition of loan balances from the JCB acquisition. Management anticipates that this loan growth will continue to have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields. Interest expense on deposits increased by $653 thousand in the quarterly comparison, as a result of rate increases on deposit offerings, and the additional interest-bearing deposits from the JCB acquisition. Management anticipates that interest expense on deposits could increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits may result in continued increases in rates on deposit offerings, especially on time deposits. Interest on borrowings decreased by $11 thousand.



First quarter 2025 noninterest income was $1.8 million compared with $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $60 thousand from life insurance contracts. Included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $218 thousand from life insurance contracts and a net realized security loss of $141 thousand. The net security loss resulted from the recognition of unamortized premiums on a called bond. Excluding these items, noninterest income increased by $104 thousand in the quarter over quarter comparison, primarily as a result of an increase in service charges of $100 thousand.

Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million compared with $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $887 thousand, or 11.12%. Salary and benefits increased by $179 thousand in the quarterly comparison due to personnel additions and routine salary adjustments, as well as increased benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $68 thousand, and data processing increased by $199 thousand in the quarterly comparisons primarily due the JCB acquisition. FDIC assessments increased by $102 thousand due to increased deposit levels from the JCB acquisition and organic deposit growth. Core deposit intangible amortization increased by $132 thousand in the quarterly comparison as a result of the JCB acquisition.

Income tax expense increased by $449 thousand in the quarter-to-quarter comparison, primarily due to an increase in net income before taxes of $2.0 million in the quarterly comparison.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased in the first quarter of 2025 by $33.9 million, or 2.78%, to $1.25 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $201.4 million, or 19.18%, from $1.05 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets during the quarter can be primarily attributed to the loan growth of $15.9 million and deposit growth of $22.2 million during the quarter.

Total loans increased during the first quarter by $15.9 million, or 1.61%, to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from $984.5 million at December 31, 2024, and increased by $173.6 million, or 21.01%, compared to $826.7 million at March 31, 2024. Core loan growth during the first quarter was at an annualized rate of 6.60%.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.22% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses remained comparable at approximately 0.82% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Investment securities increased by $196 thousand during the first quarter to $118.5 million at March 31, 2025 from $118.3 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased by $3.9 million from $122.4 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in the first quarter of 2025 was the result of a $2.6 million decrease in unrealized losses on investment securities and paydowns $2.4 million.

Total deposits increased in the first quarter of 2025 by $22.2 million, or 2.03%, to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased $183.9 million, or 19.77%, compared to $930.4 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $12.5 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $9.7 million during the quarter. Lower cost interest-bearing deposits increased by $8.3 million during the quarter, and time deposits increased by $1.4 million.

Stockholders' equity increased by $4.2 million, or 4.80%, to $92.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $88.7 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $10.0 million, or 12.12%, from $82.9 million at March 31, 2024. The change during the quarter was due to earnings of $3.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, and $2.0 million in other comprehensive income. Book value increased from $15.69 per share at December 31, 2024 to $16.44 per share at March 31, 2025.

