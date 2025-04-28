G Mining Ventures Delivers Robust Feasibility Study For High-Grade Oko West Gold Project In Guyana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guyana is a mining friendly country with active gold and bauxite mines. Oko West is an advanced-stage gold development project, which straddles the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts (administrative Region 7) in north central Guyana, South America. The Project is located approximately 120 kilometres ("km") southwest of Georgetown, the capital city of Guyana and approximately 50 km west of Bartica, the capital city of Region 7 (Figure 2). Bartica is a small town with approximately 17,000 people and is known as the gateway to the country's interior and its gold mining regions. The Project can be accessed via numerous methods: helicopter direct from Ogle airport to the site, fixed-wing plane from Ogle airport to Bartica airstrip, by car and then speedboat, or by four-wheel drive vehicle. An air strip on site will be built to service the Project. From the town of Itaballi at the confluence of the Cuyuni and Mazaruni rivers, one can use the Puruni or the Aremu laterite roads, using four-wheel drive vehicles. Bartica is accessible by a 20-minute direct flight from the Ogle airport in Georgetown or by road and boat from Parika on the Essequibo River. There are regular boat services between Bartica and Parika. The climate is equatorial and humid. The Project operated throughout the year without any interruptions related to the weather. The total surface area of the property is 71 km2. Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Indicated mineral resources total 80.3 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average gold grade of 2.10 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") for 5.4 million contained ounces of gold ("Moz Au"). Gold contained in the indicated category represents 93% of the global resource. Inferred resources total 5.1 Mt at an average gold grade of 2.36 g/t Au, for 0.4 Moz Au. The MRE considers 544 diamond drill holes (including 39 wedged holes), 366 reverse circulation holes, and 59 trenches completed between December 2020 and September 2024. A total of 45,700m has been drilled since the PEA for conversion of inferred mineral resources. Approximately 90% of the inferred resources have been converted into indicated resources within the pit and about 70% of the underground inferred mineral resources. The remaining underground material will be drilled from underground. This high conversion rate increases confidence in the resource estimation. Table 4: Mineral Resource Estimate

Category Tonnes (Mt) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Contained Gold

(koz) Open Pit Resource Indicated 73.0 2.00 4,689 Inferred 1.5 1.06 52 Underground Resource Indicated 7.2 3.09 718 Inferred 3.6 2.93 337 Total Resource Indicated 80.3 2.10 5,407 Inferred 5.1 2.36 390 These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. The Mineral Resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Standards (2014) and follow Best Practices outlined by the CIM (2019). The qualified person for the estimate is Christian Beaulieu, P. Geo. (OGQ#1072), Consulting geologist for GMS. The estimate has an effective date of September 15, 2024. The lower cut-offs used to report open pit Mineral Resources, constrained by an open pit optimization shell, are 0.30 g/t Au in saprolite and alluvium/colluvium, 0.34 g/t Au in transition, and 0.38 g/t Au in rock. Underground Mineral Resources are reported inside potentially mineable volume and include below cut-off material (stope optimization cut-off grade of 1.35 g/t Au). The cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,950 per troy ounce and show , 94.5%, 93.3% and 93.9% processing recoveries for saprolite and alluvium/colluvium, transition and rock, respectively.

Initial Mineral Reserve Estimate

The Project mine plan is based on Probable Mineral Reserves of 76.6 Mt at an average gold grade of 1.89 g/t Au for 4.64 Moz Au.

Table 5: Mineral Reserve Estimate

Category Tonnes

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(koz) Open Pit Reserves Probable 62.4 1.57 3,156 Underground Reserves Probable 14.2 3.26 1,486 Total Reserves Probable 76.6 1.89 4,642 The Mineral Reserves were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (Nov 29th, 2019) and CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves, (May 10th, 2014). The mine design and Mineral Reserve estimate have been completed to a level appropriate for feasibility studies. As such, the Mineral Reserves are based on the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and do not include any Inferred Mineral Resources. The Inferred Mineral Resources contained within the mine design are classified as waste. Mineral Reserves are estimated using a long-term gold price of 1,800 $/oz USD. The qualified person for the estimate is Alexandre Burelle, P. Eng. (OIQ#5019855), Mine planning and financial analysis consultant. The estimate has an effective date of April 2, 2025. Mineral Reserves for Open Pit are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.41, 0.37, and 0.33 g/t Au for Rock, Transition, and Saprolite respectively. The Open Pit Strip Ratio is 6.83:1 and Dilution factor is 14 %. Mineral Reserves for Underground Mine are estimated at a cut-off grade of 1.70 g/t Au. The underground mine dilution factor is 10% including 4% for the backfill. For the underground a minimum mining width of 5 m was used. The numbers may not sum due to rounding; rounding followed the recommendations in NI 43-101. The mine design and Mineral Reserve estimate have been completed to a level appropriate for feasibility studies. The Mineral Reserve estimate stated herein is consistent with the CIM definitions and is suitable for public reporting.

Production Profile

The FS outlined an average annual gold production profile of 350,000 oz Au over the 12.3-year mine life. Total gold production is 4.34 Moz Au with an average gold grade milled of 1.89 g/t Au, and an average metallurgical recovery of 93.5%.

During the initial three years of commercial production, the processing feed will solely be supplied by the open pit. Starting in the fourth year of production, underground mining begins to contribute to processing feed, and the UG operation is expected to achieve targeted production rates of 4,500 tonnes per day (" tpd ") by the sixth year. Over the LOM, UG ore represents 32% of total gold recovered.

LOM open pit average annual gold production totals 238,000 oz Au with an average grade of 1.57g/t Au, while LOM underground average annual gold production totals 112,000 oz Au with an average grade of 3.26 g/t Au.

Table 6: Gold Production by Mill Feed Type



Open Pit Underground Total OP + UG

Material Grade Contained Material Grade Contained Contained

Gold

Milled Milled Gold Milled Milled Gold Gold Recovery Recovered Year (kt) (g/t) (koz) (kt) (g/t) (koz) (koz) ( %) (koz) Year 1 6,741 1.54 335 - - - 335 93 % 312 Year 2 7,000 1.49 336 - - - 336 94 % 317 Year 3 6,616 1.48 316 71 2.85 7 322 94 % 303 Year 4 5,327 1.67 286 673 2.79 60 347 94 % 325 Year 5 4,748 1.62 247 1,269 3.23 132 379 94 % 354 Year 6 4,213 1.40 189 1,787 3.29 189 378 93 % 353 Year 7 4,289 1.47 202 1,711 3.16 174 376 93 % 352 Year 8 4,316 1.56 217 1,723 3.20 177 394 93 % 368 Year 9 4,519 1.58 230 1,711 3.22 177 407 93 % 380 Year 10 4,309 2.06 286 1,691 3.26 177 463 94 % 433 Year 11 4,405 1.75 248 1,595 3.21 165 413 93 % 386 Year 12 3,887 1.41 176 1,570 3.62 183 358 93 % 334 Year 13 1,360 1.22 53 380 3.77 46 100 93 % 93 Total 61,730 1.57 3,121 14,181 3.26 1,486 4,607 94 % 4,310

Note: Excludes mill feed during pre-production period.

Mining

The Project is planned as a mining operation that integrates both conventional open pit mining and mechanized long hole open stoping for the underground mine. Combined, a total of 76.6 Mt of ore will be mined at an average diluted gold grade of 1.89 g/t Au.

The main OP is centered on Block 4 with one smaller sub-pit positioned on a southern extension to the main pit. A total of 62.4 Mt of ore will be mined from the OP at an average diluted gold grade of 1.57 g/t Au, representing 81% of total mill feed. Approximately 0.6 Mt of this material will be milled during the pre-production period. A total of 426.2 Mt of combined waste and overburden will be extracted, resulting in a strip ratio of 6.8. The OP operation will be executed with an owner-operated mining fleet using four mining phases over a period of 15 years, which includes just over two years of pre-production. Open pit mining will utilize a fleet of 22 m3 hydraulic excavators paired with 139-tonne haul trucks as the primary production equipment.

The UG operation will take place in two zones: the main zone, located directly under the main open pit, and one satellite zone, both accessible from a surface mine portal through the same decline ramp. To enhance operational flexibility and meet the targeted production levels, the zones will be segmented into multiple mining horizons, enabling concurrent development and production activities across several horizons.

The long hole open stoping mining method will be used, including transverse stoping and longitudinal stoping variations. The average UG production rate is expected to be 4,500 tpd of ore, with 4,000 tpd and 500 tpd from stope production and lateral development, respectively. A total of 14.2 Mt of ore is expected to be mined at an average diluted gold grade of 3.26 g/t Au, representing 19% of total mill feed. The UG mine is expected to be in production for 12 years, including a two-year development period. The initial 2 years of construction and development will use owner-operated mining supported by contract mining initially. The primary production equipment for UG mining will include a fleet of 21-tonne load-haul-dump (LHD) units and 63-tonne haul trucks.

Processing and Recovery

The proposed process plant design for Oko West is based on a standard metallurgical flowsheet to treat gold bearing material and produce doré. The process plant is designed to nominally treat 6.0 million tonnes per annum (" Mtpa " ) of rock and will consist of comminution, gravity concentration, cyanide leach and adsorption via CIP, carbon elution and gold recovery circuits. CIP tailings will be treated in a cyanide destruction circuit and pumped to a tailings storage facility.

The nominal milling rate will be initially set at 7.0 Mtpa to treat a blend of hard rock, saprolite and transition ores during the open pit operational period. The ramp-up period is five months, and the mill will operate for 12.3 years.

Table 7: Metallurgical Recoveries



Feed Total Mill

Grade Recovery Feed Feed Material (g/t Au) ( %) ( %) Saprolite 1.28 95 % 10 % Transition 1.43 92 % 5 % Rock – Open Pit 1.63 94 % 67 % Rock - Underground 3.26 93 % 19 % Total LOM 1.89 93 % 100 %

Power

Plant site activities, including the process plant, UG mine, OP mine, and balance of plant infrastructure, will require an average of 46 megawatts (" MW ") at full operation. The Project's base case scenario considers installing a dedicated Heavy Fuel Oil (" HFO ") fired power plant. The power plant is anticipated to comprise six 9.3 MW engine generating sets (" genset "), totaling 55.8 MW installed capacity and 46.5 MW running capacity. This assumes that one of the generators would be on standby. One additional genset is planned in sustaining capital to allow for major maintenance activities.

Environmental and Permitting

The Environmental Impact Assessment (" EIA ") was formally submitted to Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency (" EPA ") in late December 2024 and remains under review. The necessary permits covering the construction of the mine, processing plant, port, HFO power generation, and access road, will be issued after the EPA's review.

In mid-December 2024, GMIN received an Interim Environmental Permit from the EPA authorizing the commencement of early works construction activities. The Corporation is advancing key supporting infrastructures to support full construction, including the installation of water and sewage treatment systems, camp, access roads and wharf area for logistics.

Public consultation meetings were held in January and February 2025 in local communities, providing critical input for the development of environmental and social programs aligned with regional sustainability priorities. GMIN is currently finalizing responses to all requests for clarification and supplementary information, which are expected to be submitted to the EPA by the end of April.

Final environmental approval and the construction permit are expected in Q2 2025.

In parallel, GMIN has initiated applications for other key regulatory authorizations required for the Project's implementation, including the Mining License, port operation, permits for fuel use and storage, and approvals for the installation of transmission and telecommunications towers. These complementary permits will support full-scale construction and operational readiness. All permitting efforts are guided by proactive stakeholder engagement and adherence to international environmental and social performance standards.

Operating Costs

LOM operating costs are estimated at $798 per ounce of gold produced, excluding royalty costs, as summarized below. The LOM AISC is estimated to be $1,123 per ounce of gold produced based on average annual gold production of 350,000 ounces over the 12.3-year LOM.

Table 8 : Operating Cost and AISC Summary

Mining Costs Unit Cost Unit Cost (USD/t mined) (USD/oz) Mining Costs - OP $2.39 $243 Mining Costs - UG $55.34 $182

Operating Costs Unit Cost Unit Cost (USD/t milled) (USD/oz) Mining Costs - OP $13.81 $243 Mining Costs - UG $10.34 $182 Processing Costs $7.24 $128 Power Costs $7.95 $140 G&A Costs $5.49 $97 Transport & Refining $0.45 $8 Total Site Cost $45.29 $798 Royalty Costs (6.4%) $9.05 $160 Total Operating Costs $54.34 $958 Sustaining Capex $8.56 $151 Closure Costs $0.51 $9 Land Payments $0.29 $5 AISC $63.70 $1,123

Note: Total Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures and include royalties payable.

Project Royalties

The FS considers two federal government royalties:



Underground Royalty: 3.0% of net smelter return of the mineral product. Open Pit Royalty: 8.0% of net smelter return of the mineral product.

The production profile results in a weighted average royalty rate of 6.4%.

Capital Cost Estimates

The initial capital cost (" capex ") is estimated to be $972 million after accounting for $69 million in pre-production credits. A 9% contingency totaling $85 million is included in the estimate. Underground-related capex is captured in sustaining capex, with ramp development to be initiated in the first year of operations.

The total construction period, including the early works program, is forecast to be 34 months with commissioning scheduled for the last quarter of 2027.

Table 9: Capital Cost Summary

Initial CAPEX USD M Infrastructure $106 Power & Electrical $111 Water Management $23 Surface Operations $41 Mining $104 Process Plant $192 Construction Indirects $135 General Services / Owner's Costs $137 Pre-Production, Start-up & Commissioning $108 Contingency (9%) $85 Capital Costs $1,041 Less: Pre-Prod. Credit net of TC/RC (1) & Royalties ($2,500/oz) ($69) Total Capital Costs $972

(1) Treatment charges/Refining charges

The sustaining capex is estimated to be $650 million, before including $39 million of closure and rehabilitation costs, split between open pit and underground operations. Open pit sustaining capex is earmarked for additional equipment, replacement units, and major repairs. Other sustaining capex captures tailings storage facility raises, process plant, power plant expansion, and General Services.

Table 10: Sustaining Cost Summary

Sustaining Capex USD M USD/oz Open Pit $299 $70 Underground (Initial capex) $68 $16 Underground $223 $52 Other $60 $14 Sustaining Capex $650 $151 Closure & Rehabilitation $39 $9 Total Sustaining Capex $689 $160

UG sustaining capex totals $291 million and includes lateral and vertical development of the mine, mobile equipment, fixed equipment, construction, and pre-production. The initial two years of construction and development total $68 million (23% of total UG sustaining capex). The table below sets out more details on the underground portion of the sustaining capex.

Table 11: Underground Sustaining Cost Summary

Underground Sustaining Capex USD M USD/oz Lateral Development $101 $23 Mobile Equipment $23 $5 Construction $21 $5 Pre-Production $82 $19 Vertical Development $9 $2 Fixed Equipment $36 $8 Mobile Equipment Rebuild $1 $0 Other Equipment $18 $4 Total Underground Sustaining Capex $291 $67

Project Timetable and Next Steps

Technical Report Preparation and Qualified Persons

The Study has an effective date of April 28, 2025. It was authored by independent Qualified Persons and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

GMS was responsible for the overall report and FS coordination, property description and location, accessibility, history, mineral processing and metallurgical testing, mineral resource estimation, mining methods, recovery methods, project infrastructures, operating costs, capex, economic analysis and project execution plan. For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

The Qualified Persons (" QPs ") are Paul Murphy, P. Eng. having overall responsibility for the Report including capital and operating costs. Neil Lincoln, P. Eng. having responsibility for metallurgy, recovery methods and process plant operating costs. Christian Beaulieu, MSc, P.Geo., of Minéralis Consulting Services is responsible for property description, geology, drilling, sampling and the mineral resource estimate. Alexandre Burelle, P. Eng. is responsible for the mining method and capital and operating costs related to the mine and the economic analysis. Kevin Leahy, C.Geol., of ERM Ltd., is responsible for the environment and permitting aspects.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the QPs who were involved with preparation of the Study. In addition, Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the Study on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. The FS is summarized into a technical report that is filed on the Corporation's website at and on SEDAR+ at in accordance with NI 43-101.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF ) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil, followed by the Oko West Project in Guyana, and the Gurupi Project in Brazil - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the FS results (as such results are not only found in the narrative of this press release, but are also set out in the various charts, figures, graphs, schedules and tables featured hereinabove), such as the Project's production and cost profiles, LOM, construction and payback periods, NPV, IRR (direct/indirect, before/after tax), initial capital cost, contingency, operating costs, AISC, sustaining capital costs, free cash flows, indicated resources, OP and UG mining phases, mill feed, milling process, recovery and output (for hard rock as well as saprolite), power supply arrangements and power consumption, and closure costs. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, those related to (i) the job creation, (ii) the targeted EIA submission (iii) the EPA authorization and permitting process in general, (iv) the early works construction progress, (v) the details about the contemplated OP and UG mining operations (e.g., mining methods and planned equipment) as well as the milling operations (e.g., proposed process plant design), (vi) the quoted comments of GMIN's President & CEO and, more generally, the contents of the above sections entitled "Project Timetable and Next Steps", "Corporate Timetable and Next Steps" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp." and:



base case (long-term consensus) gold price at $2,500 per ounce;

the sensitivity of the Project economics (e.g., NPV, IRR, payback) to the price of gold;

the USD:CAD foreign exchange rate;

the MRE and the mineral reserve estimate;

the expected gold grades and metallurgical recoveries;

low inflation environment and Guyana's developing economy;

the various tax assumptions;

the capital cost estimates being supported by budgetary quotes; and the Project's permitting expectations, notably obtaining the EPA authorization and the final environmental permit.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation:



all permits necessary to build and bring Oko West into commercial production will be obtained or, as applicable, reinstated;

the Project economics will prove robust;

the price of gold environment and the inflationary context will remain conducive to bringing Oko West into commercial production;

the Project will end up at the bottom quartile of the global cost curve;

the business conditions in Guyana will remain favorable for developing mining projects such as Oko West; and the Corporation will bring Oko West into commercial production and that it will acquire any other significant gold assets.

In addition, there can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the Corporation will grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, (ii) the exploration potential at Tocantinzinho, Oko West and Gurupi will translate into mineral resources that will meet management's expectations, and (iii) Brazil and Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp

