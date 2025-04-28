Jim Thompson Celebrates Thai Heritage With The White Lotus Season 3 Cast At Tony Duquette's Dawnridge Estate In Beverly Hills
Among the guests were The White Lotus creator and director Mike White alongside cast members from the Emmy-winning series: Walton Goggins, Natasha Rothwell, Jon Gries, Tayme Thapthimthong , and Dom Hetrakul . Mr. Tor Saralamba, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles, was also present at the celebration, underscoring the cultural ties between Thailand and the United States.
"This evening was a celebration of creativity, heritage, collaboration and culture," said Frank Cancelloni, CEO of Jim Thompson. "Our presence in The White Lotus Season 3 marks an exciting moment for the brand, introducing our ready-to-wear, accessories and fabrics to a new generation of global tastemakers. This is a key milestone for our vision to become the first global lifestyle brand from Asia."
With red carpet custom-made ensembles for the main cast, stunning costumes throughout the series, and resort settings adorned with Jim Thompson Home Furnishings, the brand's presence in The White Lotus Season 3 underscored Jim Thompson's unique position at the intersection of culture, design, and storytelling. From being featured in the Oscar-winning film The King and I to its recent spotlight in The White Lotus Season 3, the brand has long been woven into the fabric of memorable moments in entertainment.
About Jim Thompson
No brand spells heritage like Jim Thompson, the Thai Silk Company founded in 1951 by James H.W. Thompson, an architect, art collector, socialite, entrepreneur, and former OSS officer who is recognized as the driving force behind the revival of Thailand's silk industry. Jim Thompson's disappearance remains one of Southeast Asia's most intriguing unsolved mysteries.
For more information, please visit jimthompson or follow Jim Thompson on Instagram and Facebook .
