West Covina High School Crowned Back-to-Back State Champions at CIF Esports Initiative Championship

- Dr. Emy FloresWEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Covina High School 's Esports team has made history again! In an electrifying performance, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team clinched a 3-0 victory over Rialto High School at the CIF Esports Initiative Championship State Finals, held on April 26 at California State University, Dominguez Hills.The victory crowns West Covina High School back-to-back state champions in the Gold Division. This historic achievement sets a new school record and solidifies the team's legacy within West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD)."This is a proud and inspiring moment for our entire district," said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . "Our students have demonstrated incredible teamwork, perseverance, and passion. They are not just champions in esports, but true champions of hard work, sportsmanship, and leadership."The road to victory was challenging. Over 773 varsity teams from 260 high schools across California competed throughout the season, with only 64 elite teams advancing to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate single-elimination playoff tournament. Rising to the challenge, West Covina High School's outstanding roster-Austin Jordan, Victoria Lopez, Aidan Nguyen, and Samuel Rios-showcased exceptional skill and determination every step.Coach Ray Luna and Assistant Coach Lui were pivotal in guiding the team to victory. Their expertise, mentorship, and unwavering dedication were key to the team's success."This victory is a testament to the incredible dedication of our students and coaches," said Assistant Superintendent Denise Knutsen. "Their commitment to excellence - both in competition and character - makes us all proud to be part of WCUSD."District leadership, staff, parents, and alumni showed strong support throughout the season and during the championship.Board of Education President Joe Magallanes attended the finals to celebrate alongside the team. "Being there to witness their victory was truly unforgettable," President Magallanes said.“Our students represented WCUSD with pride, integrity, and heart. Their achievement is a shining example of what's possible when talent meets hard work and strong community support."WCUSD congratulates the entire Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team, their coaches, and everyone who supported them throughout their journey.

