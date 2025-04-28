Netcare International Commemorates Nearly 25 Years Of Innovation And Growth In SAP Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Netcare International celebrates 25 years of transforming the SAP realm with cutting-edge solutions and a commitment to reshaping how businesses work by supporting secure information management.

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcare International celebrates a journey of over two decades defined by innovation, technical excellence, and a dedication to collaborative success. Over the years, it has grown from a one-man consultancy into a global force, bringing comprehensive Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing (SAP) solutions across industries globally.

The company, based in Hellerup, Denmark, was founded on the principle that expertise and genuine partnerships can improve how businesses interact with their SAP environments. Now, with a niche in the information technology (IT) landscape, it continues its mission of making SAP more accessible, intuitive, and efficient through front-end tools and dedicated support. Continuously aligning its offerings with the changing needs of its clients has made Netcare International a trusted advisor and strategic partner to businesses navigating digital transformations.

“Reaching nearly 25 years in this space just shows that good ideas, when nurtured with the right people and purpose, can truly help improve how industries operate,” says founder and CEO Finn Schnohr.“We want to highlight our journey throughout the years as we prepare for the greater impact we'll make in the future.”

Netcare International was launched in 2001 as a consultancy focused on the telecommunications and energy sectors, quickly gaining a reputation for handling highly complex SAP projects. It was essentially a one-man army in its early days, with Schnohr leading project management, IT architecture, and infrastructure implementations for major Scandinavian corporations in various industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy. The demand grew, and so did the team and the company's ambitions.

By 2015, Schnohr co-founded DashSoft to dive into emerging cloud technologies. The experience was a turning point, as DashSoft became part of Conscia Cloud Solutions. Three years later, Netcare International transitioned from a privately owned firm to a limited liability company (APS), signifying a new chapter of scalability and international expansion.

In 2019,“The Elephant” was born as the tool replacing EasyDMS. A client project revealed gaps in SAP DMS usability. Netcare International, frustrated by the lack of intuitive options, created a front-end solution that can help improve user experience and operational efficiency. The Elephant formally entered the market in 2021. Ever committed to innovation, the company introduced the Document Collaboration Hub (DCH) a year later. The DCH is a cloud-based platform offering document distribution, collaboration, and encryption features for maximum control and security.

Netcare International's growth was immense, opening a new support center in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023 to address growing client demand for localized SAP DMS assistance within Europe. This move also reflects the firm's commitment to bringing critical support services back to the continent.

Today, Netcare International offers various tools and services that streamline SAP environments. Besides The Elephant and the DCH, the company operates a SAP DMS Support Centre, providing end-to-end user support. Its services extend to application programming interface (API) integration, content management, and troubleshooting. Overall, Netcare International ensures clients receive expert help when and where they need it. It doesn't matter if it's through implementation, optimization, or emergency support.

These solutions, the backbone of the company's growth, are only part of the story. The company's internal culture also plays a significant role. Netcare International's employees work remotely across the European Union with complete autonomy. The firm emphasizes task ownership, daily status updates, and mutual trust, enabling it to attract top-tier talent, especially technical specialists who may not thrive in traditional office settings.

The impact of Netcare International's comprehensive services and results-oriented model was noticed in 2023. It was awarded the Gazelle Prize by Danish business publication Dagbladet Børsen, which honors the top 1% of Denmark's fastest-growing companies. The Gazelle Award, based on objective financial performance metrics such as revenue growth and operating profit, is one of the country's most respected business recognitions. Winning it validates the company's strategy.







Finn and Wife Susan Schnohr Receiving the Gazelle Prize 2023

Following its nearly 25-year milestone, Netcare International shares its ever-growing ambition. It plans to increase its presence in the global SAP DMS community, focusing on the energy sectors in Norway and enterprise-level users in Denmark, Sweden, and Germany. It's also in discussions with partners in Hungary to enter the broader Eastern European market, including Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Meanwhile, in North America, the company aims to build on its previous outreach through America's SAP Users' Group (ASUG), one of the world's largest SAP user communities.

Media Contact

Name: Finn Schnohr

Email: ...rnational







