Sanmina Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM ), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 29, 2025 and outlook for its third fiscal quarter ending June 28, 2025. Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.98 billion

GAAP operating margin: 4.6%

GAAP diluted EPS: $1.16

Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.6% Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS: $1.41 Additional Highlights

Cash flow from operations: $157 million

Free cash flow(2): $126 million

Share repurchases: 1.03 million shares for $84 million Ending cash and cash equivalents: $647 million

(1) See Schedule 1 below for information regarding the items excluded from and our use of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release. (2) See Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered solid financial results for the second quarter, with revenue at the high end and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeding our outlook. Our ability to adapt to the evolving environment is reflected in our consistent operating margin and strong cash generation," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our regional manufacturing footprint has enabled us to be agile and responsive to support our customers during these uncertain times. We remain focused on operational execution and driving shareholder value. Based on our results for the first half of fiscal 2025 and our outlook for the third quarter, we remain confident that fiscal 2025 will be a growth year," Sola concluded.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The following outlook is for the third fiscal quarter ending June 28, 2025. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.



Revenue between $1.925 billion to $2.025 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.05 to $1.15 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.35 to $1.45

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above including our financial outlook for the third quarter fiscal 2025 and expectations for growth in fiscal 2025 generally, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable, including uncertainties related to trade policy; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; geopolitical uncertainty, and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter and outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 800-836-8184 and international 646-357-8785. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Q2'25 Earnings . Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at . A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 888-660-6345 and international 646-517-4150, access code is 31002#.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at ..

Sanmina Contact

Paige Melching

SVP, Investor Communications

408-964-3610

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)









March 29,

2025

September 28,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 647,141

$ 625,860 Accounts receivable, net 1,383,116

1,337,562 Contract assets 384,629

384,077 Inventories 1,548,093

1,443,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,080

79,301 Total current assets 4,067,059

3,870,429 Property, plant and equipment, net 608,749

616,067 Deferred income tax assets 155,685

160,703 Other assets 135,139

175,646 Total assets $ 4,966,632

$ 4,822,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,351,087

$ 1,441,984 Accrued liabilities 125,655

132,513 Deferred revenue and customer advances 443,983

215,553 Accrued payroll and related benefits 134,879

133,129 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 17,500

17,500 Total current liabilities 2,073,104

1,940,679 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 291,394

299,823 Other liabilities 206,564

220,835 Total long-term liabilities 497,958

520,658







Stockholders' equity 2,395,570

2,361,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,966,632

$ 4,822,845

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 29,

2025

March 30,

2024

March 29,

2025

March 30,

2024















Net sales $ 1,984,080

$ 1,834,595

$ 3,990,428

$ 3,709,393 Cost of sales 1,807,845

1,679,838

3,646,278

3,393,796 Gross profit 176,235

154,757

344,150

315,597















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 76,313

69,199

147,158

133,984 Research and development 7,316

6,323

14,340

12,612 Restructuring 990

3,274

2,426

5,464 Total operating expenses 84,619

78,796

163,924

152,060















Operating income 91,616

75,961

180,226

163,537















Interest income 3,723

3,412

7,119

7,069 Interest expense (4,979)

(8,218)

(9,980)

(16,630) Other income (expense), net (1,955)

3,276

(2,684)

2,143 Interest and other, net (3,211)

(1,530)

(5,545)

(7,418)















Income before income taxes 88,405

74,431

174,681

156,119 Provision for income taxes 17,890

19,122

33,282

40,446 Net income before noncontrolling interest 70,515

55,309

141,399

115,673 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,307

2,824

12,188

6,120 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 64,208

$ 52,485

$ 129,211

$ 109,553















Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic $ 1.18

$ 0.94

$ 2.38

$ 1.95 Diluted $ 1.16

$ 0.93

$ 2.32

$ 1.91















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:











Basic 54,405

55,585

54,304

56,062 Diluted 55,511

56,699

55,681

57,470

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 29,

2025

December 28,

2024

March 30,

2024















GAAP Operating income

$ 91,616

$ 88,610

$ 75,961

GAAP Operating margin

4.6 %

4.4 %

4.1 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

15,790

15,292

14,651

Distressed customer charges (2)

159

6,872

4,299

Legal (3)

-

450

1,350

Restructuring and other

3,081

1,436

3,274 Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 110,646

$ 112,660

$ 99,535

Non-GAAP Operating margin

5.6 %

5.6 %

5.4 %















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,208

$ 65,003

$ 52,485 Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

19,030

24,050

23,574

Legal (3)

-

-

(4,967)

Adjustments for taxes (4)

(5,201)

(8,880)

2,849 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 78,037

$ 80,173

$ 73,941















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$ 1.18

$ 1.20

$ 0.94

Diluted

$ 1.16

$ 1.16

$ 0.93 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$ 1.43

$ 1.48

$ 1.33

Diluted

$ 1.41

$ 1.44

$ 1.30 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

54,405

54,206

55,585

Diluted

55,511

55,853

56,699















(1) Stock compensation expense













Cost of sales

$ 4,931

$ 5,024

$ 4,416

Selling, general and administrative

10,580

9,962

9,984

Research and development

279

306

251

Total

$ 15,790

$ 15,292

$ 14,651















(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs associated with distressed customers.















(3) Represents charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.















(4) Adjustments for taxes include the tax effects of the various adjustments we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.

Q3 FY25 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q3 FY25 EPS Range





Low

High

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.05

$ 1.15

Stock compensation expense

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.35

$ 1.45













* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the third quarter of FY25, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q3 FY25 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 29,

2025

March 30,

2024

March 29,

2025

March 30,

2024

















Net income before noncontrolling interest

$ 70,515

$ 55,309

$ 141,399

$ 115,673 Depreciation

28,208

30,274

60,053

61,000 Other, net

13,921

18,634

35,075

36,819 Net change in net working capital

44,214

(31,900)

(15,731)

(15,150) Cash provided by operating activities

156,858

72,317

220,796

198,342

















Purchases of long-term investments

(14,340)

(700)

(14,640)

(1,300) Proceeds from long-term investments

49,309

-

49,309

- Net purchases of property & equipment

(30,647)

(29,611)

(47,568)

(63,827) Cash used in investing activities

4,322

(30,311)

(12,899)

(65,127)

















Net share repurchases

(84,340)

(1,255)

(100,453)

(107,605) Net borrowing activities

(4,375)

(4,375)

(8,750)

(17,195) Payments for tax withholding on stock-based compensation

(29,312)

(16,222)

(37,655)

(25,491) Cash used in financing activities

(118,027)

(21,852)

(146,858)

(150,291)

















Effect of exchange rate changes

1,165

(886)

(179)

364

















Net change in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash equivalents

$ 44,318

$ 19,268

$ 60,860

$ (16,712)

















Free cash flow:















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 156,858

$ 72,317

$ 220,796

$ 198,342 Net purchases of property & equipment

(30,647)

(29,611)

(47,568)

(63,827)



$ 126,211

$ 42,706

$ 173,228

$ 134,515



















Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of employee severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related employee costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges for Goodwill and Other Assets, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, and gains and losses on sales of assets, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

