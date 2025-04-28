DCT Abu Dhabi And Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches To Drive Service Excellence With New Training Academy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Powered by AI-driven e-learning modules, the Visitor Experience Academy will deliver tailor-made professional training across Abu Dhabi's visitor journey touchpoints

Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 2025: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has partnered with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to establish a brand-new Visitor Experience (VX) Academy, with the goal to drive excellence across the visitor journey.

Signed during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, the strategic agreement appoints Abu Dhabi Hospitality – Les Roches as the operating partner of the Academy, which is scheduled to launch this July.

A key initiative by DCT Abu Dhabi, VX Academy will deliver tailor-made professional development trainings to frontline workers across various industries, including hospitality, transport, retail, immigration, and more. It aims to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, ensure consistent delivery of exceptional service aligned with Emirati core values, and further elevating the visitor experience standards across the emirate. The initiative will empower frontline workers to provide outstanding service, further reinforcing the Abu Dhabi's position as a leading tourist destination.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said:“This strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating Abu Dhabi's tourism sector. By leveraging their expertise, we are empowering our frontline workers with the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver exceptional visitor experiences, further solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a premier global destination. Moreover, our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven learning platforms, will enable us to create even greater value for our partners, personalise the visitor journey, and set new benchmarks for service excellence across the emirate.”

Powered by AI-driven e-learning modules, the VX Academy will consolidate existing training efforts across Abu Dhabi's tourism sector and enhance learning pathways. Partnering with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches will ensure the VX Academy's day-to-day operations are managed with the highest standards of excellence, leveraging the institute's renowned expertise in hospitality education and established presence in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches will take the lead in key areas across the learning lifecycle. This includes spearheading curriculum and content development to ensure alignment with Abu Dhabi's tourism standards and Code of Conduct. They will also develop and oversee assessments, collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi on market analysis, and champion quality assurance to meet the emirate's evolving needs.

Georgette Davis, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches, said:“We are honoured to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi on this visionary initiative. As the operating partner of the Visitor Experience (VX) Academy, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches is committed to delivering world-class training that empowers the emirate's tourism and cultural workforce. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to elevate every touchpoint of the visitor journey - creating exceptional, authentic, and memorable experiences that define Abu Dhabi as a global tourism leader”.

With continued dedication and collaboration, DCT Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches' VX Academy will unlock the transformative potential of a strong frontline workforce.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.