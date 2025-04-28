Chamber Of Commerce Of Spain In Qatar Celebrates 15Th Anniversary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Qatar celebrated its 15th anniversary with a grand gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel. The prestigious event brought together prominent business leaders, dignitaries, and members of the Chamber to commemorate this significant milestone.

Ambassador of Spain to Qatar, H E Álvaro Renedo, graced the occasion with his presence, highlighting the enduring diplomatic and economic ties between Qatar and Spain.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of five outstanding Spanish companies and one distinguished Spanish businessman for their invaluable contributions to the founding of the Chamber and their continued influence on Qatar's economic and business landscape.

These honorees have consistently demonstrated excellence within their respective sectors and have played a vital role in shaping Qatar's thriving commercial environment.

President of the Chamber, David Quintanilla, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chamber's members and partners for their unwavering support and commitment over the years, which have been instrumental in the Chamber's growth and ongoing success.

The evening was a resounding success, offering guests a unique opportunity to connect, celebrate shared achievements, and look toward the future of business collaboration in Qatar.

Iberdrola, FCC and FMM were honored with Founding Member Award, Acciona was awarded for Continuous Collaboration with the Chamber Award, while SEK International School was awarded for Business Collaboration Award and and Esteban Barrachina received the award for Business Legacy Distinction.

The Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Qatar remains steadfast in its mission to promote business excellence and foster sustainable economic development in

Qatar, as it looks forward to continued growth in the years ahead.