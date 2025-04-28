Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong To Join Cannes Film Festival Jury: Organisers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: American actor Halle Berry and "Succession" star Jeremy Strong are set to join the jury at the Cannes film festival this year that will be presided over by French actress Juliette Binoche, organisers announced on Monday.

Berry and Strong will be joined by best-selling Franco-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani and South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo on what will be a women-majority judging panel.

The jury will also include Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, Mexican director Carlos Reygadas, and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) documentary maker Dieudo Hamadi.

They will be responsible for watching the 21 films in competition this year and awarding the prestigious Palme d'Or at the end of the 78th edition of the festival, which takes place from May 13-24.

Seven of the films in the main competition have been made by women directors, the joint highest total.

The 2025 line-up includes some heavy-hitting festival circuit favourites including American Wes Anderson, Iranian director Jafar Panahi, the Dardenne brothers from Belgium, and veteran American independent filmmaker Richard Linklater.

Last year, the festival's jury was chaired by American filmmaker Greta Gerwig ("Barbie") and included French actor Omar Sy and Japanese director Hirokazu.

Cannes film festival says to 'honour' slain Gaza photojournalist

