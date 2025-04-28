Lightspark: Built For The Next Century Of Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three years ago, Lightspark started with a simple conviction: The way money moves should match the speed, openness, and intelligence of the Internet itself. Since then, the world has responded to a new kind of value - digital, borderless, and instant. But the infrastructure to move that value remains outdated, closed, cumbersome, and expensive.

Everything Lightspark does aims to change that.

Today, Lightspark unveils a bold new identity that reflects who they are and where they're going. It's a system designed for developers ready to move beyond the constraints of legacy infrastructure and toward faster, more innovative, and more open payments.

A Brand Built for the Network Lightspark's Building

Lightspark's new identity reflects how money is evolving. Not just a new logo or color palette - it's a design system built to move as dynamically as the network behind it. Lightspark has rethought everything - from typography to motion - to echo the principles that drive us: open access, instant settlement, global reach. This is the new face of a faster financial future. Powered by Bitcoin and built on the Money Grid.

Lightspark's technology is already powering some of the most important financial experiences in the world:



Instant Bitcoin payments on Coinbase

Seamless payouts via UMA between the US, Mexico, Latin America, Asia and Europe

Real-time settlement for exchanges, wallets, and digital banks Stablecoin issuance on Bitcoin via Spark

The New Mark: Beyond the Bolt

Lightspark is moving beyond the lightning bolt. The new mark signals the origin point of the Money Grid - inspired by the Cartesian co-ordinate system's X, Y, and Z axes and the Right-Hand Rule from physics, a principle used in electromagnetism that connects to light waves-a nod to Lightspark's name and mission. The design symbolizes precision, direction, and interconnected movement, reinforcing the role in powering a more efficient and intelligent global financial network. More than a symbol. It's a navigation point for the Money Grid.

Typography: Precision, Clarity, and Scale

At the foundation of Lightspark's new identity is Suisse Int'l-a modern interpretation of the classic Swiss Grotesk. Chosen for its clean geometry, timeless clarity, and international versatility, it reflects the qualities Lightspark values in the infrastructure built: strength, reliability, and precision.

Suisse Int'l brings a functional elegance that allows information, not decoration, to lead. Its wide range of weights, global character support, and structural harmony make it ideal for scaling across surfaces, from product UIs to international campaigns. It's a typographic system built for clear communication at scale, designed to move as fluidly as the Money Grid Lightspark is powering.

A Palette Built to Move

Money doesn't stop at borders - and neither does Lightspark's color system. Designed to be bold, expressive, and highly functional, Lightspark's palette reflects the extensible nature of the Money Grid itself. This is a working color system from high-visibility colors used in interfaces and signals, like Spark , Universal Money Address , and Connect, to a range of neutral tones for structure and contrast. One that scales across products, touchpoints, and cultures. The palette is clean where it needs to be, and loud when necessary. It's built for scale and flexible enough to adapt to how color is seen, felt, and used across cultures.

Bringing it all Together

The future doesn't need to be imagined; it's here. With Lightspark's partners – digital banks, crypto exchanges, non-custodial wallets, developers, marketplaces, and the entrepreneurs shaping the Money Grid - Lightspark is just getting started.

