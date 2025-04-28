Record Number Of Home Office Jobs Advertised In Switzerland



This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 10:53

Specifically, 13.8% of all job advertisements in Switzerland currently offer the option of working permanently or partially remotely. At the beginning of the year, this figure was 12.8% and has almost quadrupled since before the Covid pandemic.

This is according to a study published on Monday by the job platform Indeed. The analysis was based on job advertisements containing terms such as“remote work” or“hybrid working”.

According to Indeed, the number of people working from home in Switzerland in the first quarter even reached a new high of 13.9% since data collection began in 2019. This puts Switzerland at the top of the international league table: large economies such as the US (7.9%), France (12.3%) and Italy (10.5%) are behind Switzerland.

In contrast, there are even more flexible workplaces in Austria (16.5%), the UK (15.9%), Germany (15.2%) and Canada (14.1%). However, nowhere has the proportion of home office jobs grown as significantly as in Switzerland in the first quarter.

Face-to-face jobs offer more security

Working from home is therefore not a temporary phenomenon but an integral part of the modern working world of many companies, according to the press release. Unsurprisingly, this includes the IT sector. However, according to the job platform, almost one in three job advertisements in other office jobs such as law, banking and finance as well as accounting also advertises regular working from home.

In contrast, occupational groups that require physical presence have fewer opportunities for location-independent work. The proportion is correspondingly low in care (4%), retail and the trades, technology and mechanics sectors (6% each).

What at first glance appears to be a disadvantage could, however, prove to be a clear advantage in economically uncertain times, wrote Indeed. This is because many of these professions are considered to be systemically relevant and less susceptible to economic fluctuations. They have therefore proven to be particularly stable in times of crisis. In contrast, traditional office occupations, particularly in the tech sector, have recently seen a noticeable decline in demand for staff.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

