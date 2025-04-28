Jordan Condemns Vehicle Attack In Vancouver

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Sunday condemned the vehicle attack that occurred during a festival in Vancouver, western Canada, resulting in several casualties and injuries among Filipino nationals.In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, expressed Jordan's solidarity with the governments and peoples of Canada and the Philippines, emphasizing the Kingdom's firm rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability.Ambassador Qudah extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the governments and peoples of the two friendly countries, wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.