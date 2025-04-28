403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Condemns Vehicle Attack In Vancouver
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Sunday condemned the vehicle attack that occurred during a festival in Vancouver, western Canada, resulting in several casualties and injuries among Filipino nationals.
In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, expressed Jordan's solidarity with the governments and peoples of Canada and the Philippines, emphasizing the Kingdom's firm rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability.
Ambassador Qudah extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the governments and peoples of the two friendly countries, wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.
Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Sunday condemned the vehicle attack that occurred during a festival in Vancouver, western Canada, resulting in several casualties and injuries among Filipino nationals.
In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, expressed Jordan's solidarity with the governments and peoples of Canada and the Philippines, emphasizing the Kingdom's firm rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability.
Ambassador Qudah extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the governments and peoples of the two friendly countries, wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment