Jennifer Smeltzer, Kansas City Area Realtor, Selected Again As One Of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents For 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year running, Jennifer Smeltzer, a highly respected realtor serving the Kansas City metro and founder of Just Say Home, has been honored as one of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents for 2025. This recognition is awarded based on criteria such as annual sales volume, above-market value transactions, luxury home sales, efficiency in closing deals, lifetime industry experience, client satisfaction, and other significant achievements. Less than 1% of active realtors in the United States earn this exclusive distinction, underscoring its significance within the real estate community.

As a seasoned expert in the Kansas City real estate market and the founder of Just Say HomeTM, Jennifer Smeltzer has guided over 670 homeowners and investors in buying and selling properties, while helping them grow their real estate portfolios. She shared, "Many real estate awards focus primarily on sales figures, so being named to America's Top 100 Realtors is an incredible honor. This award recognizes a comprehensive approach to agent excellence, considering sales performance, industry experience, and client satisfaction. I am truly grateful to all my past and present clients who have placed their trust in me, making this recognition possible. I couldn't have achieved this without their support-thank you! It's a privilege to assist my clients with finding the right place to call home, wealth-building and investment portfolios, and I eagerly look forward to continuing to serve you in the future."

About America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents:

America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents is an exclusive recognition that only identifies the most effective Real Estate Professionals. The selection process is comprehensive and multi-phased, involving proprietary algorithms that use advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate. This includes the Real Estate Professional's total yearly sales volume, notable above-market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience, client satisfaction ratings, and other significant recognition, among other proprietary factors. You can find the complete list of awardees online at .

About Jennifer Smeltzer, Founder of Just Say HomeTM and Kansas City Market Realtor, Keller Williams Platinum Partners:

Jennifer Smeltzer is a successful real estate agent and investor in the Kansas City market known for providing excellent client service, high-tech marketing techniques, and consistent communication. Jennifer is a skilled negotiator and adds personal touches to every transaction. She founded the Just Say Home real estate team based in Kansas City, MO, assisting clients to buy, sell, and invest in properties throughout Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Raymore, Blue Springs, Grandview, and beyond.

Contact Info:

Jennifer Smeltzer

Kansas City Realtor, Founder Just Say Home KC Team

[email protected]

816-665-9920

SOURCE Just Say Home KC with Jennifer Smeltzer & Team

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED