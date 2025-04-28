METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOSTS PROJECT MFG STUDENT WELDING COMPETITION

First Place - Matt Kunsch from MCC-Penn Valley

Second Place - Jacob Nicholson from Northland Career Center

Third Place - Jesse College from MCC-Penn Valley

Kansas City are welding students invited compete for top prizes in a welding competition.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Metropolitan Community College (MCC)-Penn Valley Advanced Technical Skills Institute hosted a Project MFG Student Welding Competition on April 25, 2025. This event, took place at the MCC-Penn Valley Advanced Technical Skills Institute campus located at 2944 Troost Avenue, and featured 25 talented students from across the greater Kansas City Metropolitan area showcasing their welding skills in a hands-on competition.The competition challenged students to complete a naval-themed project within two hours, testing their welding techniques, fitment, and overall quality of work. Prizes were awarded to the top three winners, highlighting their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the skilled trades. Project MFG is dedicated to promoting skilled trades through nationwide events that connect employers, educators, and communities, all focused on inspiring the next generation of skilled trade professionals. The welding competition underscores the crucial role of skilled trades within the defense and manufacturing sectors, and aims to bridge the skills gap by encouraging students to pursue rewarding careers in welding and other essential trades.The winners were:First Place, Winning welding equipment and a $5,000 prize went to Matt Kunsch from MCC-Penn Valley.Second Place, Winning welding equipment and a $2,500 prize went to Jacob Nicholson from Northland Career Center.Third Place, Winning welding equipment and a $1,000 prize went to Jesse College from MCC-Penn Valley.An Honorable mention was extended to Leo Walsh from Northland Career Center for finishing in the top 4.In addition to the welding competition, area students were invited to participate in a“Career Discovery” event. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a Project MFG trailer that provides insights into various careers within the trades. Students also were invited to tour the welding competition, engage with representatives from the American Welding Society, and learn about the programs available at MCC-Penn Valley's Advanced Technical Skills Institute.About MCC-Penn Valley's Advanced Technical Skills Institute:MCC-Penn Valley's Advanced Technical Skills Institute is a state-of-the-art, fully remodeled 101,108-square-foot facility located in the heart of Kansas City. It offers high-quality, in-demand skilled trades programming designed to equip students with the skills necessary for success.About Project MFG:Project MFG addresses the urgent need for skilled trades professionals by developing new talent and providing pathways for individuals across the country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment initiative, Project MFG collaborates with communities, the private sector, and government entities to expand the U.S. industrial workforce.

Amy Moyer

Project MFG

+1 913-634-5404

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.