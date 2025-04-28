Ontinue Named Most Advanced Managed Detection And Response Service In 2025 Global Infosec Awards

Ontinue ION Recognized for Innovative Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Solution for Third Consecutive Year at RSAC 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, is proud to announce it was selected as Most Advanced Managed Detection and Response Service Provider by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) for the third consecutive year.

Ontinue specializes in delivering managed security operations for organizations looking to maximize the return on their Microsoft security investments. The Ontinue ION MXDR leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and customers' own security tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to their environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

"We're honored to be named the Most Advanced MDR Service by Cyber Defense Magazine and proud to lead the charge in transforming how cyber defense is done," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Today's threats are more advanced, targeted, and relentless than ever before. That's why we don't just evolve our service - we redefine what MDR can be. Ontinue ION's leverages advanced AI and automation to empower our expert defenders to act faster, smarter, and more decisively on behalf of our customers. We're not just a partner; we are an extension of their team and are committed to keeping them ahead of threats with the most innovative, effective protection on the market."

"Ontinue embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Ontinue's recognition by CDM highlights how ION redefines what's possible in MXDR by delivering fast, intelligent incident resolution tailored to each customer's unique environment and operational needs. More than just another MDR service, Ontinue ION sets a new benchmark for Nonstop SecOps - combining 24/7 always-on protection with continuous security program improvement, maturity, and scalability.

ION goes far beyond the limitations of traditional MDR providers by introducing first-to-market innovations like the only Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for real-time, direct communication with customer stakeholders. It also leads the industry with its pioneering use of Agentic AI, a breakthrough in AI-augmented incident investigation that empowers Ontinue's defenders to act faster and more accurately on behalf of customers. Backed by deep Microsoft security expertise, Ontinue enables customers to not only keep pace with today's rapidly evolving threats, but to stay ahead of them.

To learn more about how Ontinue can help your organization alleviate SecOps burden while improving your security posture, visit here .

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs and CIOs maximize return on their investment in Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

That's Nonstop SecOps from Ontinue.

Ontinue PR Contacts:

Alison Raymond

[email protected]

ICR

Nathaniel Hawthorne

[email protected]

Abo u t the Global I nfo Sec A w a rd s

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at

Abo u t Cyber Defense Maga zin e

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Ontinue

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED