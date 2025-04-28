Manish Malhotra Says 'Nysa Cinema Awaits You' Contrary To Kajol’S Wish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Is Bollywood's top designer Manish Malhotra planning to welcome Nysa Devgan to cinemas, contrary to mom Kajol's wish?

Dropping some breathtaking photos of Nysa in a stunning handwoven brocade lehenga with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta and golden blouse, Manish wrote on his IG, "Nysa Cinema Awaits you @nysadevgan stunning I our #Evara collection handwoven brocade lehanga with intricate Embrodiery by Indian artisans."

A couple of days back, Kajol was asked about Nysa's interest in films during a media interaction, and reacting to this, the 'Do Patti' actress had clarified that her daughter has no plans to join Bollywood.

Kajol said,“Bilkul nai..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi (Not at all, I think she's almost 22 years old now, and has made up her mind that she won't join films).”

Manish Malhotra's latest statement makes one wonder if Nysa will be changing her mind about joining the entertainment industry.

On April 20, Nysa celebrated her 22nd birthday, and marking the occasion, Kajol dropped two stunning pictures of her daughter on her IG in a yellow ethnic attire. She also penned a special birthday wish for Nysa saying, "Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way... love love love u my darling girl!"

Additionally, daddy Devgn wrote, "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories...Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly," along with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Nysa is very active on social media and is frequently captured by the paps.