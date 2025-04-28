Commercial Printing Services Market Insights Report 2025 Featuring Profiles Of Quad/Graphics, Dai Nippon Printing Co., ACME Printing, Toppan Printing Co., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Printing Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial printing services market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $709.2 billion in 2024 to $736.28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advertising and marketing needs.

The commercial printing services market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $858.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing need for digital printing and personalization, growing sustainable and eco-friendly printing practices, e-commerce packaging and labeling, data-driven marketing solutions, online printing and print-on-demand. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, IoT integration, technological advancements, automation and workflow efficiency, and packaging innovation.

The increasing advertising demands of businesses worldwide are driving the growth of commercial printing services. For example, in January 2024, Upmetrics, a US-based company that offers guidance and expertise to assist small business owners in navigating complexities, reported that approximately $616 million was spent on online advertising globally in 2022. The United States topped global ad spending at $368.1 billion, followed by China at $193.7 billion. In 2023, the global advertising industry employed 2 million people.

The flourishing e-commerce sector has spurred the growth of the commercial printing services market. For example, in April 2023, Tidio Sp. z o.o., a US-based software company, reported that the number of digital shoppers in the US rose from 268.2 million in 2022 to 274.7 million. Additionally, global digital buyers increased from 2.14 billion in 2021 to 2.3 billion in 2022. Consequently, the thriving e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the commercial printing services market.

Leading companies in the commercial printing services market are launching new digital commercial printing presses to enhance their production capabilities, improve print quality, reduce turnaround times, and provide customized solutions that efficiently meet the evolving demands of clients in a sustainable manner. For example, in September 2024, Tenaui, a Saudi Arabia-based digital printing company, inaugurated the largest digital commercial printing press in the Middle East. Tenaui's new center is strategically located to address the rising demand for personalized and short-run print jobs in Saudi Arabia. This initiative aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives for economic diversification and technological advancement.

Major companies in the commercial printing services market are actively developing innovative products to meet the growing demand for high-quality and high-speed digital printing solutions. One notable example is the AccurioJet KM-1e HD LED UV Inkjet Press, introduced by Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc. in February 2022. This high-definition (HD) model represents an evolution of the AccurioJet KM-1e and stands out for its versatility and performance in various printing applications. The press is designed to deliver superior enhanced picture quality, featuring a wider color gamut, increased productivity, and enhanced adaptability compared to its predecessor. The inclusion of Dot Freeze Technology, a proprietary technology, contributes to industry-leading image quality with smooth gradients and crisp details.

In May 2024, AstroNova, Inc., a US-based company specializing in data visualization technologies, acquired MTEX NEW SOLUTION for $26.67 million. Through this acquisition, AstroNova aims to strengthen its product identification portfolio while broadening its customer base and geographic reach, leveraging innovative industrial-grade printing solutions and expertise in inkjet and UV piezo technology. MTEX NEW SOLUTION is a Portugal-based company that provides commercial printing services.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial printing service market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial printing service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the commercial printing service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

