Smart Cleaning Solutions Brand Celebrates April 23Rd:“Children Will Now Live In More Hygienic Homes”

ISTANBUL - Raising children in today's modern world has practically turned into a form of superheroism. Parents, caught in the triangle of labor, time, and cost, face increasing challenges every day.

According to a study conducted by Beike Biotechnology across 80 cities, including Istanbul, parents with one child spend about 15.9 hours per month solely on keeping their homes hygienic. For families with four children, this number rises to 27.9 hours.

The monetary equivalent of this effort is approximately €44 (around 1,750 TRY) per month for a family with one child living in Istanbul, and it increases to €78 (around 3,250 TRY) for families with four children. Stepping in to help on this National Sovereignty and Children's Day, smart cleaning solutions brand MOVA offers an easy and budget-friendly way to achieve hygienic homes with its electric robot vacuum cleaners.

Toni Xia, MOVA Turkey Regional Manager, stated: "We are fully aware of how critical home cleanliness is for children's health.

Especially infants and young children, whose immune systems are not yet fully developed, are much more vulnerable to household dust and germs. At this very point, our latest technology electric robot vacuum cleaners come to the rescue of parents. With products like S10 Plus, S20 Ultra, and E30 Ultra, we transform homes into hygienic and fun spaces.

Parents no longer chase after their children - instead, children chase after the robot vacuums!"

MOVA's E30 Ultra: The Perfect Alternative for Dust and Pollen Removal The MOVA E30 Ultra stands out as an ideal option for those aiming to eliminate dust and pollen.

With its 7,000 Pa VormaxTM suction power, it instantly captures all dirt, while its smart cleaning feature automatically detects carpets and adjusts suction accordingly. Thanks to its LDS LiDAR sensor-based navigation system, it precisely scans and memorizes the layout of the home.

After a few uses, it recognizes obstacles like furniture legs and chair frames, adapting its navigation to avoid collisions.

Speaking about the MOVA S20 Ultra, Toni Xia emphasized its 8,300 Pa suction power, capable of removing both large and fine dust particles: "The MOVA S20 Ultra effectively cleans grease and dirt by using 60°C hot water. It prevents hair and fur tangling with its double rubber brush system. With its automatic management system, it handles dust bin emptying, mop drying, and water tank refilling, maximizing user convenience. Its 5200 mAh battery allows for 210 minutes of continuous cleaning."

Highlighting the S10 Plus model's ability to eliminate stubborn dust and debris trapped even in hard-to-reach areas, Toni Xia said: "Our S10 Plus ensures lasting hygiene in cleaning. From food crumbs to trash and pet hair, it captures all dirt. Its RoboSwing mopping technology enables automatic suction adjustment, boosting corner cleaning efficiency by 15%. With a 5200 mAh battery, it can clean an area of 175 square meters on a single charge."

Concluding, Toni Xia said: "At MOVA, we are proud to support parents in safeguarding their children's health. Raising our children in clean and healthy environments is the greatest investment in their future. With our cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaners, we aim not only to make parents' lives easier but also to ensure children's well-being - while making cleaning a more fun experience for families."

