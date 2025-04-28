Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Infrastructure Damaged In Cherkasy Due To Russian Attack

2025-04-28 10:10:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility in Cherkasy has been damaged as a result of a Russian attack; city residents are being asked to turn off gas and refrain from using gas appliances.

This was announced in a video address on Facebook by the Mayor of Cherkasy, Anatolii Bondarenko.

"You saw that the Shahed drone attack lasted quite a while in Cherkasy, and there is damage to infrastructure. I appeal to all city residents: due to emergency repairs at one of the gas supply facilities, I urgently ask you to turn off all gas appliances and not to use gas in private homes. Emergency services are currently working on the site," he said.

Bondarenko added that more detailed information will be provided throughout the day.

Read also: Russians launch nearly 100 strikes at Sumy region over past day, one person killed

As reported by Ukrinform, during a Russian drone strike on April 21 in Cherkasy region, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

