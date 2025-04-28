Infrastructure Damaged In Cherkasy Due To Russian Attack
This was announced in a video address on Facebook by the Mayor of Cherkasy, Anatolii Bondarenko.
"You saw that the Shahed drone attack lasted quite a while in Cherkasy, and there is damage to infrastructure. I appeal to all city residents: due to emergency repairs at one of the gas supply facilities, I urgently ask you to turn off all gas appliances and not to use gas in private homes. Emergency services are currently working on the site," he said.
Bondarenko added that more detailed information will be provided throughout the day.Read also: Russians launch nearly 100 strikes at Sumy region over past day, one person killed
As reported by Ukrinform, during a Russian drone strike on April 21 in Cherkasy region, an infrastructure facility was damaged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment