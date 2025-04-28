Booking Holdings To Make First Quarter 2025 Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Website On April 29
NORWALK, Conn., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter 2025 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on April 29 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: .
Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on April 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. The event will be webcasted at and audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.
Source: Booking Holdings
#BKNG_Earnings
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings and follow us on X @BookingHoldings .
SOURCE Booking HoldingsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment