Liveu Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire The Business And Technology Of Actus Digital, Enhancing Video Monitoring And Analytics, And Deepening AI Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Actus Digital, renowned for its intelligent monitoring and compliance platforms, used by premier broadcasters and media agencies worldwide, brings powerful content analysis, Quality of Experience (QoE) monitoring solutions, and advanced AI enabled tools that will complement the LiveU EcoSystem, delivering workflow simplicity and operational efficiency. The LiveU EcoSystem is a set of innovative IP-video solutions, that add efficiency and shorten workflows across the entire video production chain, including multi-cam 5G contribution encoders and cloud-based ingest, production and IP-video distribution solutions, making the two solution portfolios highly synergistic.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Actus Digital to LiveU," said Samuel Wasserman, CEO and Co-founder of LiveU. "Their exceptional, market-leading monitoring platform and AI expertise, combined with our shared commitment to reliability, quality, and customer service will significantly strengthen our entire offering in line with our overall strategy."

"The LiveU EcoSystem is IP-Positive, meaning it accepts all the major video protocols for maximum interoperability and ease of use for our customers. With Actus Digital, we can now give our customers the valuable ability to monitor and gain insights from all these different feeds in a single solution, so that they can always be sure of their LiveU experience," he continued.

Sima Levy, President and Founder of Actus Digital, added: "Joining LiveU provides our customers with easy access to a comprehensive, high-reliability IP-video EcoSystem, backed by world-class support. Combining the LiveU EcoSystem with the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform delivers powerful new capabilities to our customers across radio, TV, OTT and the internet. In fact, more and more of our customers have asked for integration with LiveU and we're excited to be able to combine our resources and expertise to serve them better."

This latest strategic acquisition by LiveU adds a peerless intelligent monitoring and compliance logging platform with advanced AI tools to the LiveU product portfolio, enhancing the ability of content creators and storytellers everywhere to generate more value from their video.

LiveU offers a set of high-quality IP-video solutions for any live production – the LiveU EcoSystem. Built on its open, adaptable platform, the LiveU EcoSystem adds efficiency and shortens workflows across the entire video production chain, from contribution and production to distribution. Through innovative story-centric workflows, we help customers share their stories with a global audience in the most dynamic and engaging way. At the core of our EcoSystem lies LRTTM (LiveU Reliable Transport), LiveU's pioneering protocol for IP bonding and wireless connectivity, ensuring rock-solid resiliency and low latency from any location. Our rich portfolio ranges from our portable multi-cam/compact 5G encoders for live transmission to next-gen cloud ingest, digital production and global distribution solutions. Customers can go live from anywhere with our advanced, network-agnostic connectivity solutions – combining cellular (including private 5G), fiber and satellite. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries and world-class customer support, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, public safety and other organizations. LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan for global product leadership and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. LiveU is an Anglo-American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. For more information, please visit , or follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Since 2005, Actus Digital has set the standard for intelligent media monitoring and compliance logging, trusted by broadcasters, media regulators, public sector organizations, and governments worldwide. With over 1,300 installations, Actus delivers a next-generation browser-based platform, built on its industry-leading QA Compliance Logger and enhanced with advanced solutions like Actus MV (interactive multiviewer), Actus AI Media Insight (AI-powered content analysis), Clip Factory Pro (content repurposing), OTT StreamWatch (OTT/FAST monitoring), and Actus RVM (remote post-STB monitoring). Each product can stand alone or be fully integrated into one unified, powerful platform - maximizing innovation, flexibility, and operational efficiency.

Actus supports all broadcast video and streaming protocols, including ATSC 3.0, SMPTE 2110, and is available as a turnkey appliance, software/VM-based system, or SaaS. With global offices and 24/7 support, Actus Digital is committed to innovation, service excellence, and customer satisfaction.

For more details, please visit actusdigital .

