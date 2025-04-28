Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia's Producer Price Index Sees 1.9 Percent Drop in March

2025-04-28 09:19:50
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped by 1.9% year-on-year in March, according to official figures released on Monday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) attributed the decline mainly to a sharp 15% drop in the mining sector.

The manufacturing sector also played a role in the overall decrease, recording a 1.8% fall. Meanwhile, the electricity and gas supply sector experienced a modest 0.5% reduction.

On a more positive note, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector saw a robust 9.9% rise. The water supply sector also posted a slight increase of 0.7%.

Looking at month-on-month figures, the PPI for local production in Malaysia fell by 0.6 percent in March.

