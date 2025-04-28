403
Malaysia's Producer Price Index Sees 1.9 Percent Drop in March
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped by 1.9% year-on-year in March, according to official figures released on Monday.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) attributed the decline mainly to a sharp 15% drop in the mining sector.
The manufacturing sector also played a role in the overall decrease, recording a 1.8% fall. Meanwhile, the electricity and gas supply sector experienced a modest 0.5% reduction.
On a more positive note, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector saw a robust 9.9% rise. The water supply sector also posted a slight increase of 0.7%.
Looking at month-on-month figures, the PPI for local production in Malaysia fell by 0.6 percent in March.
