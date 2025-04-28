D.C. Bar Announces Paul Cornoni As The Laura N. Rinaldi Pro Bono Lawyer Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over his career, Paul has spent hundreds of hours advocating for citizens of the District of Columbia in need of legal help. A past president of the D.C. Trial Lawyers Association, Paul provides pro bono counsel on personal injury claims while working in conjunction with the D.C. Bar Advice & Referral Clinic, the Children's Law Center, and the D.C. Court of Appeals' Mediation Program.

"Public service is clearly a lifelong passion for Paul. He is a very talented lawyer and tough negotiator, but he is also extremely kind and empathetic," said Tracy Goodman, director of Healthy Together at the Children's Law Center. "I first met Paul when he represented the estate of Laura Rinaldi, for whom this award is named. As a friend of Laura's, I can confidently say she would be incredibly proud to have someone with Paul's values and dedication to helping others win this award."

In his professional work, Paul Cornoni has obtained some of the largest settlements and verdicts in the D.C. area, helping families put their lives back together after suffering from life-altering events. Paul, as co-counsel with his law partners, Pat and Chris Regan and Sal Zambri, have obtained several recent jury verdicts on behalf of families, including a $15 million verdict in D.C. Superior Court, a $6.4 million verdict in Montgomery County, Md. and a $4.2 million verdict in D.C. Federal Court. He has been consistently recognized nationally and in the region for his client work, including being named a Best Lawyer by Best Lawyers of America, a Washington, D.C. Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers Magazine, and a Leading Plaintiff Consumers Lawyer by Lawdragon 500.

Along with his professional and pro bono work, Paul is an adjunct professor at The George Washington University School of Law, teaching trial advocacy and helping grow the next generation of attorneys. A former Division I soccer player and team captain at Boston College, he can be found at Audi Field, along with his wife and three kids, rooting for D.C. United.

