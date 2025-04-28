Shiplify’S North Winship Named A Top Transportation Innovator By Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced that the company's President, North Winship, has been named a Top Transportation Innovator Pro to Know by Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. The Pros to Know Award recognizes individuals whose achievements serve as guides for other leaders looking to drive success through supply chain innovation.

Winship has guided Shiplify through the integration of geospatial information and data analytics. This groundbreaking approach has set Shiplify apart from others in the industry by fostering greater understanding, trust and collaboration amongst all stakeholders. Under Winship's leadership, Shiplify has developed a self-service model that allows shippers and 3PLs to have access to the geospatial data for clean location data and a better understanding of total cost up front.

"This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the Shiplify team in shaping the future of logistics,” said Winship.“Innovation in this industry isn't just about technology-it's about transparency, relationships and building a better ecosystem for everyone involved."

By ensuring that shippers can access Shiplify's location data, they can now dispute charges easily and better align with their carriers. The new self service model exemplifies Shiplify's goal of creating stronger and more transparent partnerships across the logistics industry.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify's various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

...