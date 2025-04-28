High Purity Oleic Acid Market Projected To Surpass US$203.567 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.95%

The high-purity oleic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from US$145.472 million in 2025 to US$203.567 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the high-purity oleic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$203.567 million by 2030.The global market for high purity oleic acid is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Oleic acid, a fatty acid derived from vegetable oils, is widely used in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. The rising awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals and the shift towards natural ingredients is fueling the demand for high purity oleic acid.The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for natural and organic products, especially in the cosmetics and personal care industry. With consumers becoming more conscious about the ingredients in their products, the demand for high purity oleic acid, which is known for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, is on the rise.The food and beverage industry is also expected to contribute to the growth of the high purity oleic acid market. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for healthier alternatives to traditional cooking oils. High purity oleic acid, with its low saturated fat content and high monounsaturated fat content, is being increasingly used in the production of healthier cooking oils. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, further boosting the growth of the market.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the high purity oleic acid market, with China and India being the major contributors. The region's growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about the benefits of natural products are driving the demand for high purity oleic acid. The market is also witnessing significant growth in North America and Europe, where consumers are becoming more conscious about the environmental impact of their purchases.As the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products continues to rise, the high purity oleic acid market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. With key players in the market investing in research and development to improve the quality and purity of their products, the market is poised for further expansion. The market analytics report segments the high-purity oleic acid market as follows:.By PurityoBelow 90%oAbove 90%.By ApplicationoFood and BeverageoCosmetics and Personal CareoPharmaceuticaloIndustrialoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Merck KGaA.Acme Synthetic Chemicals.UL LLC.Croda International Plc.DAKO AG.Chem-Impex.Changzhou Harvechem Ltd.CPAChem.Cayman Chemical.VWR International, LLC.RX Chemicals.MP Biomedicals.Hebei Richangsheng Chemical Co.,Ltd..East India Chemicals.Samrat Enterprises 