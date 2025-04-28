IDEX Biometrics ASA: Registration Of Share Capital Increase – 28 April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 11 March 2025 regarding a loan financing of NOK 30 million and a proposed debt conversion of the loan. Reference is also made to the announcement on 11 April 2025 regarding the resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting to carry out the debt conversion by issuance of a total of 3,000,000,000 new shares in the Company.

The share capital increase by debt conversion has duly been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 38,315,942.32 divided into 3,831,594,232 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 28 April 2025 at 14:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.