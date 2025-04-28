403
US investigates Indian tech company over discrimination against American employees
(MENAFN) The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has launched an investigation into accusations from several American workers who claim that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT outsourcing firm, discriminated against them based on race, age, and national origin. According to a Bloomberg report, the investigation follows complaints from former employees, mostly non-South Asian professionals over the age of 40, who allege they were unfairly targeted for layoffs while their Indian colleagues, including those on H-1B visas, were retained.
The complaints began in late 2023, with the former employees alleging that TCS disproportionately affected them in its workforce reductions. In response, TCS denied the allegations, stating that it is an equal opportunity employer with a strong commitment to integrity and fairness.
The EEOC, which investigates discrimination complaints, has not commented on the ongoing probe due to confidentiality rules. However, Bloomberg reported that it reviewed over two dozen complaints related to the case. The investigation was initiated during the administration of former President Joe Biden and is continuing under the current leadership.
This is not the first time TCS has faced such allegations. In the UK, three former employees also claimed discrimination during a 2023 redundancy program. Similarly, in 2020, the EEOC investigated another Indian tech company, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and found evidence of discrimination against non-Indian employees. A federal jury later ruled in 2024 that Cognizant had intentionally discriminated against over 2,000 workers. Cognizant has denied these claims and appealed the decision.
