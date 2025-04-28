403
Widespread Power Outage Impacts Spain, Portugal
(MENAFN) On Monday, around midday, a large-scale power outage struck both Spain and Portugal, with the reasons for the disruption still undetermined.
Based on a Spanish newspaper, significant disruptions to travel have been ongoing, affecting airports, trains, metro systems, and traffic lights throughout the region.
Businesses have also faced considerable challenges, with reports confirming that some oil refineries have been forced to shut down.
The media has further corroborated this information.
Authorities are actively investigating the underlying causes of the outage, and Spain's National Institute for Cybersecurity is also looking into the possibility that a cyberattack might have contributed to the incident.
Spain’s national electricity provider has confirmed that efforts are underway to restore power.
However, even more than 40 minutes after the outage began, large portions of Spain remain without electricity.
In addition, communication networks have been disrupted, with telephone services reportedly down, though 5G networks continue to operate intermittently.
