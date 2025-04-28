Layerx Security Extends Series A Funding To $37M To Power Next-Gen Enterprise Browser Security, Challenges SSE Solutions And Enterprise Browsers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Series A Extension of $11M led by Jump Capital, added to $26M, underscores LayerX's leadership in securing all browsers against GenAI data risks, web threats, shadow SaaS, identity risks and malicious browser extensions









NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX , the leading Secure Enterprise Browser Extension, today announced it has raised an $11 million extension to its $26 million Series A funding round, bringing the total amount raised to $45 million. The extension is led by Jump Capital, with continued participation from initial backers Glilot Capital Partners and Dell Technologies Capital.

The additional funding will fuel the next phase of LayerX's growth as it continues to provide advanced, AI-powered browser security that delivers comprehensive protection across GenAI tools, SaaS apps, browser extensions, data leakage over web/SaaS, web-borne threats and more. LayerX's lightweight extension turns any browser into a secure enterprise browser and positions its solution as the leading alternative to Island in the“Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB)” product category defined by Gartner.

LayerX is increasingly being deployed alongside-and in some cases in place of-traditional Secure Service Edge (SSE) controls. The platform complements infrastructure from SSE vendors like Palo Alto Networks Prisma, Zscaler, Netskope and others by securing the last mile of user activity: the browser. Enterprises of all sizes across all industries have adopted LayerX to enhance:



GenAI Security: Prevents data leakage through all AI tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot

Malicious Extension Protection: Identifies risky browser add-ons before they become threats

Web/SaaS DLP & Insider Threat Protection: Controls sensitive data flow across SaaS and web apps

Shadow SaaS Management: Detects and governs unauthorized SaaS tools

Safe Browsing: Prevents access to malicious or phishing websites in real-time Identity Protection: Enforces session integrity and identity-aware access to cloud services



LayerX also maintains active technical alliances with leading browser vendors, helping ensure frictionless integration and security at the point and time of interaction with the web.

“Enterprises today face a stark choice to solve modern GenAI, SaaS, Web and Identity risks: they can pay an 'SSE tax' of added complexity, latency and lost billable hours, or they can incur user wrath by forcing them to rip-and-replace their existing browser for a 'work browser' like Island that breaks their existing habits and workflows,” says Or Eshed, CEO and co-founder of LayerX.“In practice, neither approach is tenable in modern organizations. LayerX solves this challenge by providing last-mile user guardrails against the latest risks, without the complexity of SSE or the user experience disruption of Enterprise Browsers.”

“Furthermore, since we are deployed on top of existing browsers, and don't have to build the entire underlying infrastructure like SSEs or enterprise browsers, we can make our resources go further and build a lean company that provides better value with lower overhead. This is why we're gaining ground with security-conscious Fortune 500 organizations that prioritize frictionless deployment and comprehensive SaaS visibility. This new raise allows us to double down on what's working: winning head-to-head against legacy approaches with modern, browser-native security,” he said.

LayerX addresses browsing risks and threats by deploying as a secure enterprise browser extension , delivering real-time visibility and control over browser sessions. Unlike heavyweight alternatives or VDI-style replacements, LayerX integrates directly with Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox and other browsers to protect enterprises from all browsing threats and risks.

Jump Capital led the Series A extension following strong feedback from Jump Trading, a leading quantitative trading firm that is also a part of Jump Trading Group, which deployed LayerX to address critical visibility and control gaps around browser activity.

“LayerX delivered immediate value to Jump Trading as a customer, which gave us conviction in their broader enterprise vision,” said Saurabh Sharma, Partner at Jump Capital.“Their extension-based approach is elegant, well-designed, and addresses a critical blind spot for enterprises operating in a hybrid, SaaS-driven, GenAI-enabled world. We believe it's a game-changer for modern enterprise security.”

About LayerX Security

LayerX Security offers an all-in-one, agentless security platform that protects enterprises against the most critical risks and threats of the modern web, including GenAI data risks, Shadow SaaS, identity threats, web vulnerabilities, data leakage over the web and more. LayerX is deployed as an enterprise browser extension that integrates with any browser and provides organizations with full last-mile visibility and enforcement without disrupting the user experience. For browser extension security, LayerX is the one extension that can rule them all, providing comprehensive discovery, risk classification, and enforcement of all extensions in the organization. Enterprises use LayerX to secure their hybrid workforce in a SaaS-first world. For more information, visit the LayerX website at

