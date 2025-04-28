'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future Volume 41' Audiobook Becomes Instant Bestseller

“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” Audiobook Featuring the Best New SF&F Writers of the Year Becomes Instant Bestseller.

The“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” audiobook, featuring the best new SF&F writers of the year became instant bestseller upon release.

- Kirby Heyborne, actorHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” audiobook released April 22 along with the trade paperback and eBook formats and became an instant bestseller in the Science Fiction Anthology category on Audible. The eBook also topped the bestseller list for Science Fiction Anthologies. The volume features twelve award-winning stories by winners of the internationally acclaimed science fiction and fantasy writing competition and illustrated by winners of the companion illustrator competition as selected by Contest judges.Galaxy Press recorded and published Volume 41, which was the third year the publisher created the audiobook in-house. Both earlier editions were released to critical acclaim including Library Journal audiobook review editor Sarah Hashimoto, who wrote,“This panoramic collection offers something for everyone, with sci-fi and fantasy stories that are both inventive and creative. A solid addition to any SFF collection and a delight for genre fans.”Galaxy Press President John Goodwin stated,“Four talented actors recorded this year's volume. Jim, Tamra, and Taylor Meskimen reprised their roles as voice talent for the collection of stories.” The fourth voice actor was seasoned actor and audiobook narrator Kirby Heyborne, who has recorded over 2,000 audiobooks.Science fiction and fantasy audiobooks allow narrators to use their voices to create new worlds. And with short stories, as in the case of this year's Writers of the Future anthology, there are 15 unique worlds to be created, as well as three how-to essays on the subject of writing and illustrating. Volume 41 features the 12 winners of the 41st Annual Writers of the Future anthology and additional stories from L. Ron Hubbard, Tim Powers, and Sean Williams. The three essays are by Contest Judges Robert J. Sawyer, Tom Wood, and Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard.Goodwin continued,“We are thrilled Kirby could join us this year.” When hearing that the audiobook had hit the Audible bestseller list, Kirby responded,“Wonderful! Congratulations everyone. So happy to be part of this project with you all.”Taylor Meskimen, now having contributed to all three of the Galaxy Press editions upon hearing the news of the bestseller, stated, "The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests give these incredibly talented writers and illustrators a way to share their art with the world, and during these crazy times, this is more important than ever."You can order your copy of“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” audiobook wherever you can find audiobooks or by visiting galaxypress/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-41/L. Ron Hubbard created the Contest in 1983, writing in the Introduction to Writers of the Future Volume 1,“It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”Based on the Writing Contest's success, its sister Contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide aspiring artists with the same opportunity.The success of the Contest is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .

