Congress Will Never Bow Down To BJP-RSS Threats, Says Siddaramaiah After Speech Disruption

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, April 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will never bow down to the threats of the BJP and RSS, after his speech was disrupted by the BJP women workers in Belagavi on Monday.

“I have the strength to face all of you publicly. Our workers have the same strength. We will neither bow down nor yield to the hollow threats of the BJP and RSS,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah claimed that there is“anti-national” governance and“anti-people” actions by the BJP, and expressed strong anger at the BJP workers who interrupted his speech.

“When Indians were sacrificing their lives fighting against the British, what were you Sangh Parivar members doing? Why didn't you participate in the freedom struggle? What were you doing at that time? In Pahalgam, innocent Indians, including three Kannadigas, were brutally murdered with guns. Isn't this a massive security failure of the Central government? Shouldn't we, Indians, question your failure to protect our people? And if we question you, you disrupt the event?" he asked.

He added that for 52 years after India's independence, RSS did not even hoist the Indian national flag over its office.“Aren't you ashamed of that?” he said.

He further said that from the freedom struggle to the building of modern India, what contribution has the BJP or the Sangh Parivar made to the country?

“Without any shame, you speak about patriotism. Apart from dividing Indian society, what have you contributed to India all these years? Tell the people of the country,” he said.

The BJP women workers disrupted the speech of Siddaramaiah at a protest meeting organised by Congress in Belagavi city against the Central government's alleged price hikes, anti-people policies, and anti-national administration.

While Siddaramaiah was delivering his address, BJP women workers started raising slogans against him, condemning his statement that 'India should not go to war with Pakistan'.

The women shouted:“Don't they have any shame? Siddaramaiah talks about negotiating with Pakistan. He calls for dialogue. Has he seen how Hindus were killed in the terror attack? Has he seen the young widows, their grief? How many people were killed? The newly-wed girls' mehndi hadn't even faded, and their husbands were killed," the woman leading the protest stated.

Even as she was dragged by the police from the venue to a police vehicle, she continued shouting,“Go back Siddaramaiah, go back to Pakistan. When Indians are slaughtered, CM Siddaramaiah wants negotiation," she said.

The police had a tough time escorting the BJP workers to the police vehicle, as Congress workers, present in large numbers, tried to attack them.

Congress workers allegedly used abusive language against the BJP workers and even attempted to physically assault them. At one point, the protestors managed to stop the police vehicle, open its door, and attempted to attack the BJP workers by pushing away the policemen.

However, the police managed to push back the protestors and took the workers to an undisclosed location.

The disruption occurred while Siddaramaiah was attacking the Central government, and as the Chief Minister was asserting that the allegation was far from the truth, the commotion broke out when the BJP workers raised slogans against him.

Visibly angered, Siddaramaiah asked who they were. The organisers immediately intervened, instructed the police to take action, and began raising slogans in favour of Congress, shouting "Jai Congress," "Jai Siddaramaiah," and "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai." They also urged the crowd to chant slogans against the BJP.

Disturbed by the developments, Siddaramaiah asked where the police were and demanded to know who the SP in charge was. As he spoke in a tense tone, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and others rushed to him and switched off the microphone.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said that there is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan, adding that strict security measures must be initiated.

“We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements,” he said.

However, following a backlash over his remarks, Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that war should be waged only when unavoidable.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mahila Morcha State President, Manjula, said that she strongly condemns the behaviour of the Chief Minister in Belagavi.

“The Belagavi City unit of the Mahila Morcha staged a protest against the Chief Minister's insensitive remarks regarding the brutal killing of 26 Indians by terrorists. Upset by this protest, the Chief Minister reportedly spoke very harshly,” she said.

She further alleged that the Chief Minister even attempted to assault a police officer, and condemned the Chief Minister's behaviour as being unable to tolerate even a single protest and as reflecting an attitude filled with intense hatred.

Manjula also said that false FIRs are being deliberately filed against the BJP MLAs from both the upper and lower houses.