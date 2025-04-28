BCCI Actively Considering To Have A Full Home-And-Away IPL Season From 2028, Says Dhumal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said the BCCI is seriously considering to expand the league to a 94-match home-and-away format from the next media rights cycle, which falls in 2028. The IPL currently has the 74-match format ever since Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered the fray in 2022.

"Definitely, that might be an opportunity. We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game."

"Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or to maybe go on from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point... So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Monday.

There was talk around growing IPL to 84 matches for the ongoing season, but it was delayed due to tight scheduling. "Given the window and the kind of commitments that we have with regards to bilateral cricket and ICC events, that may not be possible in the short term. But given the landscape, how it is changing and evolving over the years, maybe at some point in time we would look and take that option.”

"There's been so much cricket: we came back from Australia from a Test series, we had this Champions Trophy, and on top of that we have this IPL. That is why it was decided that it doesn't make sense from going from 74 to 84 (in 2025), but whenever we think that the time is opportune, we'll take that call," added Dhumal.

Dhumal also disclosed there is no plan to introduce new IPL teams. "Ten is a good number for now. Paramount is the interest in the tournament and the quality of cricket that we play. I don't see any scope in the short term. Going forward, with how this whole landscape evolves, we'll take a call accordingly."

Dhumal signed off by stating it would be fantastic for the IPL to have a first-time champion this year. Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven't won an IPL trophy yet and are in strong contention to enter the playoffs.

"Every year, it's been growing. We are very glad how the fans have loved this tournament, and the broadcast numbers and in-stadia numbers are all phenomenal. We are hoping to carry on with this being a special edition, the 18th edition. We are very sure that it'll continue to grow in the way we've seen over the last 17 years."

"Definitely, I would want somebody who has never won the tournament to lift the trophy this year. DC has done exceptionally well over the last few years, but they've not won. Punjab Kings made it to one final, and RCB, off and on, have done well."

"If some of these teams compete against each other in the final, we'll know for sure that we will have a new winner, then I'll be very happy for the tournament."